spoilertv.com
For All Mankind - Episode 3.10 - Stranger In A Strange Land (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Season Finale. The Martian crew debates how to save the life of one of their own.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
spoilertv.com
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.07 - Stay Gold Cheesy Boy - Press Release
Cheese does time. Written by Bobby Wilson; Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.
spoilertv.com
Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.12 - Two Sparrows in a Hurricane - Press Release
FIND A WAY– Liz (Jeanine Mason) is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max (Nathan Dean) agrees to join Isobel (Lily Cowles) on a mission to save Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres). The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by John Hyams and written by Jenny Phillips & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#412). Original airdate 8/29/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
spoilertv.com
Chicago PD - Episode 10.01 - 10.02 - Titles Revealed
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Remember: You can see known Episode Titles and Dates for all 700+ shows that we cover in the SpoilerTV Episode and Ratings Database.
spoilertv.com
Tales Of The Walking Dead - Episode 1.05 - Davon - Press Release
In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector,” a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead. This episode of “Tales of...
spoilertv.com
What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.10 - Sunrise, Sunset (Season Finale) - Press Release
Baby Colin reaches that awkward age. Written by Paul Simms; directed by Kyle Newacheck.
spoilertv.com
Stargirl - Episode 3.02 - The Suspects - Promotional Photos + Press Release
A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester’s (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#302). Original airdate 9/7/2022.
spoilertv.com
Bosch: Legacy - Season 2 - Max Martini Joins Cast
Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Martini will play Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He’s intelligent and fierce, and not above getting...
spoilertv.com
Reasonable Doubt - Promo + First Look Promotional Photo
In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.
spoilertv.com
The Mandalorian - Renewed for a 4th Season?
Looks like Disney+ have renewed The Mandalorian for a 4th Season. Season 3 is due to be released early next year. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in September 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Disney makes the announcement.
spoilertv.com
Dynasty - Episode 5.20 - First Kidnapping and Now Theft - Press Release
PROMISES – As Blake (Grant Show) institutes damage control to help Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal offers advice which falls flat. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out about an unexpected presence at La Mirage and he and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) enlist Liam (Adam Huber) to help with the situation. Meanwhile, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) wants to bond with her daughters, so she goes to extreme measures to win over Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) implements a new life policy and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not pleased with the results. The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Pat Santana (#520). Original airdate 9/2/2022.
spoilertv.com
A League of Their Own - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of A League of Their Own is now available to watch on Amazon. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
Dangerous Liaisons - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
It’s not love…it’s war. Watch the series premiere of Dangerous Liaisons Sunday, November 6 on STARZ.
spoilertv.com
Wedding Season - First Look Promo
7 murdered guests. 1 murdered groom. The 2 prime suspects? His bride and her lover. A #DisneyPlusDay premiere, stream the Disney+ exclusive series #WeddingSeason on September 8.
spoilertv.com
Resident Alien - Autopsy - Review: Judy! Judy! Judy!
If you heard Cary Grant’s voice while reading the review title, you’re my kinda people. (If I can find a clip I’ll include the link in the comments.) I did the whole binging thing trying to get the story fresh in my mind in preparation for tonight’s episode.
spoilertv.com
Law & Order Organized Crime: Season 2 Recap + What's Next for Season 3
OC squad, we’re only 6 weeks away from Season 3! It’ll be here faster than you know it and the cast and crew have been hard at work getting the new season ready. Let’s check where we last saw our squad in season 2, and what to expect in season 3.
spoilertv.com
Blood & Treasure - The Soul of Genghis Khan & Tales of the Golden Tiger - Double Review
After almost three years(!) since Blood & Treasure has been missing from our screens, the long awaited season 2 has finally arrived very recently, this time in a new streaming home, so it’s time to get into the matter and recap and review its first episodes. The Soul of...
