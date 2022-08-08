Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable Laser Tag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, Ill. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
947wls.com
Deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago includes allowing more fans to attend and keeping other music fests out of Grant Park
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly took the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 to announce (what we already knew) that Lollapalooza would stay in Chicago. The mayor had negotiated with festival organizer C3 to keep the iconic music fest in Grant Park for another 10 years. But, what did it take to keep...
Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo Presents Adults Night Out: 90’s Block Party
Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.
HipHopDX.com
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Eater
Closed for Nearly a Year, One of Chicago’s Best Restaurants Returns
At the beginning of 2020, Cellar Door Provisions employed 23 people serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the small Logan Square space. The restaurant consistently earned gushing reviews and chef Ethan Pikas was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes in 2019 and 2020. But Pikas and his business partner Tony Bezsylko felt overwhelmed.
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
The Flight Deal
American: Chicago – Las Vegas (and vice versa). $193. Roundtrip, including
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries
CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
nypressnews.com
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
