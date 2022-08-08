Read full article on original website
Darlene Boehne
Darlene Boehne
Darlene Boehne age 86 of Le Sueur, formerly of Henderson, died on Friday evening, August 5, 2022 at. the Comfort First Residence in Le Sueur, MN. Memorial services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022,. 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be...
Marvin George David
Marvin George David
Marvin George David, age 79 of Montgomery died on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with visitation one hour prior all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus, officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
kchkradio.net
Suzanne (Suzy) Mary Burmeister
Suzanne (Suzy) Mary Burmeister, age 77, of Belle Plaine, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by. family on August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at. Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation...
Elmer Harry Kukacka
Elmer Harry Kukacka
Elmer Harry Kukacka, age 85 of Montgomery passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
kchkradio.net
Martha Elizabeth Dressel
Martha Elizabeth Dressel, age 85 of Stillwater, MN (formerly of Belle Plaine and Le Sueur), died. peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. The memorial service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran. Church in...
kchkradio.net
Thomas “Tom” Charles Haeg
Thomas “Tom” Charles Haeg, age 77, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Touching Lives Communities in Prior Lake, MN. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; sons, Mike (Tammy Dahlke), and Paul (Michele); daughter, Kim (Jim) Hastings; grandchildren, Jackson Dahlke and Autumn Haeg, Kelly (Mike) Manson, Meribeth, Allyson and Cayleigh Hastings. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie; siblings, Fran Berens, Norma Puckett, Patricia Oja, Ramona Johnson, John “Bud” Haeg, Jerry Haeg.
Mary Farrell
Mary Farrell
Mary Farrell age 78 of Belle Plaine and formerly Victoria passed away Saturday August 6, 2022 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday August 13, 2022 at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH 4-7:00 PM Friday and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
kchkradio.net
Mackenzie Buckentine
Mackenzie Buckentine age 28 of rural Chaska passed away Thursday August 4, 2022. Memorial service 7:00 PM Wednesday August 10, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends Wednesday from 4:00 PM until time of service. Interment Zoar United Church Of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
kchkradio.net
Man dies in ATV rollover
(NEW PRAGUE TIMES) – A man from Rice County died in an ATV rollover on August 6. Marvin George David, 79, was pronounced deceased at 11876 140th St, in Montgomery when rescue officials found him trapped under an ATV. According to Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, deputies, Lonsdale Fire...
kchkradio.net
Faribault couple charged with marijuana sales
(FARIBAULT DILY NEWS) – A young Faribault couple are facing felony drug charges after over a pound of marijuana and other products containing the active ingredient in marijuana allegedly were found in their apartment. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained warrants and searched the apartment...
kchkradio.net
Charges: 6 pounds of pot found during Lonsdale traffic stop
(LONSDALE NEWS REVIEW) – Lonsdale police officers allegedly found around 6 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape pens and thousands of dollars during a traffic stop. An officer pulled over a truck after the driver failed to turn off his high-beam lights as he came into Lonsdale on Highway 19 around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a court complaint.
