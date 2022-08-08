Marvin George David, age 79 of Montgomery died on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with visitation one hour prior all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus, officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO