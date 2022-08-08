Read full article on original website
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
ESPN
Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down
TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev on day of upsets in Montreal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday.
ESPN
Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff to reach Toronto semifinals
TORONTO -- Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
ESPN
WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles looks forward to life as a mortician after basketball
SYLVIA FOWLES IS GRINNING. Glowing even. She wants me to know, with her generous smile, that she's not afraid of the topic. We're talking about death, and eventually, reincarnation. She likes to contemplate the future, and the unknown. It's much more interesting to her than the past. "I do believe...
Liberty looking to clinch playoff spot with win vs. Dream
The New York Liberty find themselves clinging to a postseason spot after winning the opener of their home-and-home series against
ESPN
Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith to miss final two games due to personal reasons
All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss the final two regular-season games due to personal reasons as the Phoenix Mercury continue to battle for one of the last two WNBA playoff spots. The Mercury have suspended Diggins-Smith's contract, retroactive to Wednesday. The team on Thursday said it intends to sign a...
ESPN
Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior hockey championship
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.
NHL・
ESPN
USA Basketball sets 12-man roster for August World Cup qualifiers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Basketball has picked its 12-man roster for the opening second-round window of World Cup qualifying, as the Americans look to move closer to clinching a spot in the field for next year's event. Jim Boylen will return as coach, assisted again by Ty Ellis and...
ESPN
Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days
Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
