ESPN

Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down

TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
Serena Williams
Simona Halep
ESPN

Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff to reach Toronto semifinals

TORONTO -- Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
ESPN

Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior hockey championship

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.
ESPN

USA Basketball sets 12-man roster for August World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Basketball has picked its 12-man roster for the opening second-round window of World Cup qualifying, as the Americans look to move closer to clinching a spot in the field for next year's event. Jim Boylen will return as coach, assisted again by Ty Ellis and...
ESPN

Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days

Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
