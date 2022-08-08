ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicago.gov

Office of The CMO

The CDPH Office of the CMO’s mission is to collaborate, convene, and strengthen ties with Chicago healthcare providers in service of promoting health equity in the Chicago healthcare ecosystem and to optimize access to care for all Chicagoans. This Office will bridge the gap between public health and the healthcare system to ensure healthcare service delivery Citywide aligns with public health goals and strategies, including but not limited to those outlined in Healthy Chicago 2025.
CHICAGO, IL
chicago.gov

Cultural Advisory Council May 10, 2022 Meeting Minutes

Present: Amina Dickerson, Chair; Alison Cuddy, Vice-Chair; Juan Díes, Robert Faust, Robert Gomez, Esther Grimm, Akilah Halley, Kevin Iega Jeff, Blake-Anthony Johnson, Omar Torres-Kortright, Tracie Hall, Akilah Halley, Tonika Lewis Johnson, Ginger Lane, William Michel, Cesáreo Moreno, Margaret Murphy-Webb, Coya Paz, Debra Yeppa-Pappan, Claire C. Rice, Silvia Rivera, Myrna Salazar, Edra Soto, Paul Sznewajs, Vivian Teng, Kaoru Watanabe, Tanner Woodford.
CHICAGO, IL
chicago.gov

Chicago Presents

Cultural Grants Program > Recent Grants > Chicago Presents > Grantees and Projects. Annual event running from the first Thursday in June (June 2, 2022) until the third Thursday in September (September 15, 2022) Concerts are from 6-7:30pm. Chess Records building, 2120 S. Michigan Ave. (held in the outdoor, green...
CHICAGO, IL
chicago.gov

Job Opportunity with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) supports artists and cultural organizations, invests in the creative economy, and expands access and participation in the arts throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. Cultural Affairs Coordinator II, Visual Art (Job Number: 359910) Number of openings: 1. Application Closing...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy