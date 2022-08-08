ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axie Infinity (AXS) has a Bullish Sentiment Score, is Rising, and Underperforming the Crypto Market Monday: What's Next?

 2 days ago
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation

“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing

Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

TSX Ends Sharply Higher On Soft U.S. Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended sharply higher on Wednesday as investors picked up stocks across the board, reacting positively to data from U.S. Labor Department that showed consumer prices came in flat in the month of July. Investors also reacted to a slew of earnings updates from Canadian companies.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Swiss Market Recovers After Weak Spell, Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues after data from U.S. Labor Department showed consumer price inflation in the world's largest economy came in flat in the month of July. The data said the consumer price index was unchanged in July after...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Nasdaq enters bull market, exits worst bear market since 2008

The Nasdaq Composite kissed its worst bear market in 14 years goodbye. Wednesday, the tech-heavy composite gained 2.9% closing at 12,854.80, officially entering a new bull market, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. The gains were fueled, in part, by a slight easing of inflation which rose 8.5% in July, down from June’s 9.1%. Still, prices remain near 40-year highs an overhang on the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Invest During the Stock Market Rally?

After a miserable number of months, the stock market has been bouncing back in August. It's a good idea to keep putting money into the market -- whether it's doing poorly or seemingly staging a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 22.19, 4.23% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 0.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.
STOCKS

