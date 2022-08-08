Axie Infinity (AXS) has a Bullish Sentiment Score, is Rising, and Underperforming the Crypto Market Monday: What's Next?

Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says
The bear market in stocks is nearing its end as the duration matches historical declines, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He believes the "buy the dip" regime has returned to the stock market and that the low is in. The prior bull market from March 2020 to January 2022 was short,...
How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation
“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir
The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.
Global stocks and US futures extend their rally after inflation cools sharply
The US inflation rate fell unexpectedly sharply in July, but Federal Reserve officials were quick to say they're still committed to rate hikes.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing
Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
NASDAQ
TSX Ends Sharply Higher On Soft U.S. Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended sharply higher on Wednesday as investors picked up stocks across the board, reacting positively to data from U.S. Labor Department that showed consumer prices came in flat in the month of July. Investors also reacted to a slew of earnings updates from Canadian companies.
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Recovers After Weak Spell, Ends On Positive Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues after data from U.S. Labor Department showed consumer price inflation in the world's largest economy came in flat in the month of July. The data said the consumer price index was unchanged in July after...
FOXBusiness
Nasdaq enters bull market, exits worst bear market since 2008
The Nasdaq Composite kissed its worst bear market in 14 years goodbye. Wednesday, the tech-heavy composite gained 2.9% closing at 12,854.80, officially entering a new bull market, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. The gains were fueled, in part, by a slight easing of inflation which rose 8.5% in July, down from June’s 9.1%. Still, prices remain near 40-year highs an overhang on the economy.
Motley Fool
Should You Invest During the Stock Market Rally?
After a miserable number of months, the stock market has been bouncing back in August. It's a good idea to keep putting money into the market -- whether it's doing poorly or seemingly staging a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 22.19, 4.23% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 0.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.
