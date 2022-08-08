ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

York News-Times

Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska

Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
York News-Times

Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena

A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport. Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
York News-Times

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
York News-Times

BACK TO SCHOOL -- York High School to promote positivity in the new school year

YORK – In the spirit of a new school year, York Public High School is making some positive changes for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The high school is expecting 480 students this coming year. Their will three new staff members on board: Benny Hanaphy (English), Joshua Harris (band) and Laci Rutherford(special education).
York News-Times

Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed

The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
York News-Times

Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times

Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder

A judge has granted a mistrial in Deontae Rush's murder trial for the killing of a Lincoln man during a drug robbery last year. Prosecutors on Friday morning filed a motion for mistrial over COVID-19 delays that meant the jurors would have been outside of the courtroom and unsequestered for at least six days.
York News-Times

Allison Snodgrass receives the 2022 Golden Apple Award at YPS

YORK – Allison Snodgrass, who works in physical education and Title I at York Elementary School, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Golden Apple Award. Each year, educators and staff members within the York Public School District submit nominations and one person is honored because of their dedication to education and York Public Schools. This award is sponsored and presented by the York News-Times each year, right before school starts, during an early morning all-district assembly.
York News-Times

HARVEST / FARM HELP NEEDED

Mike Bruns, located in Fairmont, NE in South Central Nebraska is seeking a Harvest/Farm Hand to help with 2022 Harvest driving grain cart. Reliability is a must, Great work environment. Duties include driving a semi hauling local grain most of the time. CDL is not required although experience is preferred.
York News-Times

York receives $15 million transportation grant

YORK -- The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.
YORK, NE

