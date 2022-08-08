ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shams: Kevin Durant reiterates trade request if Sean Marks, Steve Nash remain with Nets

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

After news broke last week of Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant’s plans to meet with the team’s brass to determine the direction of the franchise with KD’s trade request, we have word on how that meeting played out from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Durant “does not have faith in the team’s direction,” and “reiterated his trade request” while informing owner Joe Tsai he’d need to choose between himself or GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. According to the Athletic NBA insider, the Boston Celtics “remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant” along with the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, but the ambiguous wording used does little to shore up doubts such an offer had ever been forthcoming from the Celtics.

That Boston had ever actually tendered any serious offer for KD has increasingly come under scrutiny, with reporting suggesting any mention of the Celtics was to grease the stalled market for Durant after few if any teams seemed to have the stomach for the sort of offers Brooklyn would want for the Nets star.

