Why Is Anyone Still Surprised That a Fox News Libertarian Is OK With Psychedelics?

Mic is a millennials-focused news website. In its decade of existence, it has endured pivot after pivot: first prioritizing progressive policy coverage, then expanding into lifestyle and culture coverage, and ultimately focusing on video content for social media optimization. After Facebook stopped rewarding Upworthy-style emotional manipulation and canceled a deal with the company in 2018, Mic cratered, laying off most of its staff.
London Libel Lawsuits Punish Truth Tellers

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump famously promised to "open up those libel laws" so that aggrieved public figures like him could sue irksome critics and "win money instead of having no chance." After Trump took office, he downgraded his vow to a suggestion, possibly because someone informed him that presidents have no power to change the state laws and judicial precedents that govern defamation claims. It might be time, he tweeted, to "change libel laws" in light of his perception that journalists had "gotten me wrong."
There's Nothing Legacy-Defining About the Inflation Reduction Act

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie take further issue with provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. 1:43: IRS expansion. 10:04: The insulin controversy. 25:17: Weekly Listener Question:. I would like to ask you about the state of freedom in the...
A New Green Revolution Is in the Offing

A recent spate of crop biotech breakthroughs presage a New Green Revolution that will boost crop production, shrink agriculture's environmental footprint, help us weather future climate change, and provide better nutrition for the world's growing population. The first Green Revolution was generated through the crop breeding successes pioneered by agronomist...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

