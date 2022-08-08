Fresno City Council Members Join Health and Safety Advocates to Oppose SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill

Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
2 killed in crash involving Caltrans truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Two people have died after a crash in Fresno County late Sunday night.
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
KMPH.com
Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman, offers $2,000 reward
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
Fresno police officer injured while trying to pull woman over
An officer is recovering after being run over during a traffic stop that ended with a crash in central Fresno.
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
2 killed in fiery crash in Orange Cove, CHP says
Two people have died after a fiery crash in Orange Cove Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
