Fresno City Council Members Join Health and Safety Advocates to Oppose SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill

After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO