Chris Paul isn’t taking being a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team lightly, he told Kameron Hay of Complex. “For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it,” Paul said, via Hay. “I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO