Kyrie Irving Allegedly Wanted His New Contract To Guarantee He Wouldn't Have To Play More Than 60 Games Per Season And To Not Play Back To Back Games
The entire saga with the Brooklyn Nets seeing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want out of the team 3 years after signing with the squad seems to have kicked off when Joe Tsai refused to sign a contract extension with Irving in June. The Nets were unwilling to offer...
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Ben Simmons Reports: Will Ben Simmons start the season with the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided right before NBA's Free Agency. There were multiple reports that Kevin Durant asked to be traded. Other reports stated that Kyrie Irving wanted a contract extension or he would demand a trade. Later on, more reports came out saying Kyrie Irving would stick around with...
NBA analyst thinks Bulls may have made a mistake signing Andre Drummond
The Bulls had a relatively quiet offseason in which the addition of Andre Drummond was their biggest free agent signing. Drummond started last season with the 76ers before getting traded to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. He averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over 73 games with the 76ers and Nets.
LOOK: Ja Morant Made A Post To Instagram On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Morant is coming off a stellar season where he led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and he averaged 27.4 points per game.
Jason Williams Picks LeBron James As The GOAT, But Says He Would Pick Michael Jordan If He Needs A Win Tonight Or A Bucket Right Now
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan seems like a never-ending one. Be it fans debating on Twitter or even the mainstream media, the GOAT debate has been a regular feature for some time. While players like Kobe Bryant and others have been mentioned at times, the two...
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Grant Williams Says Jaylen Brown Being The Centerpiece Of The Kevin Durant Trade Package Shows Just How Valuable He Is
Everything seemed rosy for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics when they took a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it has been all downhill since then. They would lose the next 3 games and as is the case when you fall short, the team has been looking to upgrade their roster.
The Philadelphia 76ers' Pursuit Of Kevin Durant Is Serious, According To Source: "When KD Made That Ultimatum, The Sixers Were Right On The Phone."
In the hunt for Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics have all been tagged as the most likely landing spots for the 2x Finals MVP. But there's another team in the KD sweepstakes that cannot be ignored: the Philadelphia 76ers. We've known for some time they...
West Notes: Suns, Chris Paul, Timberwolves, Nuggets
Chris Paul isn’t taking being a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team lightly, he told Kameron Hay of Complex. “For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it,” Paul said, via Hay. “I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time.
Report: Lakers willing to include two first-round picks in trade for Kyrie Irving
With the 2022-2023 NBA season still over a month away, the Brooklyn Nets have yet to resolve issues with some of their stars, including Kyrie Irving. Irving's name has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the offseason. At the same time, a deal has yet to come to fruition, as the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to include first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in exchange for Irving.
Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL
Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number
The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
How Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns can work as Timberwolves' duo
The Minnesota Timberwolves disturbed the basketball universe when they paid a premium price for Rudy Gobert, sending back a package to the Utah Jazz that did not include Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays the same position. Immediately, most people had questions. How will Gobert and Towns fit together on the court?
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
