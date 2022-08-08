Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
vucommodores.com
Vandy Looking for Standouts at Wideout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt goes into the 2022 season knowing whom it will rely upon to be its go-to receiver. After that? Well, the competition to become one of the Commodores’ main targets could very much play out over the next four months. “Our objective for this training...
vucommodores.com
Jamaal Richarndson
Jamaal Richardson joined the Vanderbilt football staff in 2022 as defensive quality control. Richradson comes to Nashville following a 2021 season as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois, working on the defensive staff with Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson. Richardson spend the previous two seasons at Western Illinois, working with linebackers, the secondary and special teams.
vucommodores.com
Connecting the Dots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s no secret that if the Vanderbilt offense is to have significant success in 2022 much of the onus falls on the offensive line. Under the direction of second-year offensive line coach AJ Blazek, the Commodores up front have not only been battling this preseason to start Aug. 27 at Hawai’i, but to prove they can be counted on week-in and week-out to help propel the offense as a whole to new heights.
vucommodores.com
Pair of Swimmers Receive Postgraduate Scholarships
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graduating following the conclusion of their athletic careers has not meant an end to educational opportunities for a pair of Vanderbilt swimmers. After going through a rigorous application process during their senior campaign, Hanako Batt and Abby Burke have received prestigious scholarship awards that will enable them to build on the degrees they earned from Vanderbilt in May.
atozsports.com
Former Vol among first roster cuts by Tennessee Titans
A former Tennessee Vols standout was among the first roster cuts by the Tennessee Titans this week. Cornerback Kenneth George was waived on Tuesday according to the team. George was signed by the Titans in May as an undrafted free agent. The Lafayette, LA native played for the Vols from...
vucommodores.com
Nonconference Schedule Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team has released the 2022–23 nonconference schedule, head coach Shea Ralph announced Monday. The slate features eight games at Memorial Gymnasium, four road games and a pair of neutral-site contests at the 2022 Cancun Challenge. “We are very excited about...
vucommodores.com
Sargent Makes Team USA for World Amateur Team Championship
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent has been chosen to represent the United States as part of Team USA at the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship, the United States Golf Association announced Wednesday. Sargent, the 2022 NCAA Division I individual national champion, will be one of three Americans...
anchorofgold.com
Game Thread: Vanderbilt vs. Kameet Basketball
Today, we get our first look at Vanderbilt’s 2022-23 basketball team — and two months before preseason practice even starts. That’s thanks to Vanderbilt taking a trip to Europe, allowed by the NCAA once every four years. It’s actually been longer than that, I think, because the most recent overseas trip I can find evidence of was all the way back in 2013. Luke Kornet was a freshman, and Josh Henderson was in his fourth year in the Vanderbilt basketball program (allegedly.)
vucommodores.com
Commodores Introduce Gruber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt announced Monday the addition of Kristin Gruber, a junior transfer from Mount St. Mary’s. A native of Woodbine, Maryland, Gruber played her first two collegiate seasons for the Mountaineers. She worked her way back into the starting lineup in 2022 after suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman in 2021.
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
vucommodores.com
Sarah Campbell
Sarah Campbell joined Vanderbilt football in 2022 as assistant video coordinator. In her role, she shoots, edits and produces creative content surrounding the football program, while also supporting the director of football video services with internal projects. Campbell moved to Nashville after spending the 2021 season as a creative content...
Head Baseball Coach at MTSU arrested Saturday on DUI charge
The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested just after midnight Saturday.
WSMV
Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
WSMV
Sports League says more car break-ins happening at Edwin Warner Park During games
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man said there has been an increase in car break-ins at Edwin Warner Park during Sport League games and now the League is looking to take it upon themselves to combat the issue. “We normally have the greatest crowds on weekends on Saturdays and...
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
Hendersonville, August 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hendersonville. The Clarksville Academy soccer team will have a game with Pope John Paul II Preparatory School on August 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
idesignarch.com
Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm
This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
