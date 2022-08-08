BRANDON—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 15. According to reports, the robbery took place at approximately 3 p.m. when a male suspect entered Truist Bank, 11015 Causeway Boulevard, and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of cash, reports state, and the suspect fled on foot toward the back of the bank.

