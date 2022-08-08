Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
Homeless man wanted for murder
TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.
tampabeacon.com
Bicyclist killed, hit-and-run suspect sought
DOVER—A bicyclist was struck and killed on the night of Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the motorist who fled the scene. According to reports, HCSO deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash at approximately 9:15 p.m. on the...
tampabeacon.com
Brandon bank robbery investigation
BRANDON—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 15. According to reports, the robbery took place at approximately 3 p.m. when a male suspect entered Truist Bank, 11015 Causeway Boulevard, and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of cash, reports state, and the suspect fled on foot toward the back of the bank.
tampabeacon.com
Carrollwood Circle K robbers on the loose
CARROLLWOOD—Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three suspects who robbed a Carrollwood Circle K gas station during the early morning hours of Aug. 9. According to a press release, the robbery began at approximately 3:57 a.m. when three...
tampabeacon.com
Tampa PD investigating homicide
TAMPA—Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after discovering a dead body inside a car during the early morning hours of Aug. 14. Reports state that TPD officers were dispatched at approximately 4:46 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Lazy River...
tampabeacon.com
Food Drive this weekend at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
CITRUS PARK — The community is invited to support those in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Road, during a drive-up food drive. According to the church, the St. Mark’s Food Drive is hosted by the St....
tampabeacon.com
Carrollwood business community shows support for local teachers
Carrollwood business community shows support for local teachers. The nine-month whirlwind that is the school year began last week. Prior to Wednesday’s first day of class, however, a group of local business owners took a moment to appreciate those who will be teaching the youth of the community.
