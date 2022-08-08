Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
KHOU
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
fox7austin.com
Austin airport's air tanker base critical in Texas' fire fight
AUSTIN, Texas - A modified DC-10, known as the 10-Tanker, is not only big, but it's capable of dropping a big water bomb. "It’s not like anything you'd imagine watching it on TV," said pilot Matt Ringlein. From the cockpit, Ringlein has a clear view of the job ahead....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Airtanker unveiled at AUS
The Austin airtanker base was opened in July. The DC-10 Airtanker was unveiled on Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report
A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Here’s how many guns have been found at Austin airport security this year
Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at the Austin airport found a gun at a security checkpoint Wednesday.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Austin PD: Teen beat man to death with baseball bat
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Comments / 0