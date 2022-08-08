ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
fox7austin.com

Austin airport's air tanker base critical in Texas' fire fight

AUSTIN, Texas - A modified DC-10, known as the 10-Tanker, is not only big, but it's capable of dropping a big water bomb. "It’s not like anything you'd imagine watching it on TV," said pilot Matt Ringlein. From the cockpit, Ringlein has a clear view of the job ahead....
KWTX

Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on

TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
saturdaytradition.com

Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report

A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
