Dubai, UAE - One of the most important metrics of any business is user retention. Although it is quite costly to acquire a new user, retention nevertheless plays a significant role with products and services that aim to build long-lasting communities. With almost 20.000 crypto projects currently running, and dozens more already forgotten, it is rather easy to understand why only a handful of crypto projects will meet the criteria necessary to build that loyal community. The problem, as Ultron sees it, predominantly lies in building narrow, highly niche problem-oriented products that lack cross-blockchain interoperability. The aforementioned products may as well work for those exact niche audiences, but will not attract an immense number of people who will use that product on a daily basis. Ultron Foundation wants to distinguish themselves from the rest by building a diverse ecosystem that will provide multiple services and a myriad of dApps, while enabling its users to participate in that ecosystem with the first-ever single native Layer 1 coin.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO