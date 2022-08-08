Read full article on original website
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" It is no secret...
Ultron Foundation Sees Sky-High User Retention By Building A Diverse Ecosystem With Its Native Layer 1 Coin
Dubai, UAE - One of the most important metrics of any business is user retention. Although it is quite costly to acquire a new user, retention nevertheless plays a significant role with products and services that aim to build long-lasting communities. With almost 20.000 crypto projects currently running, and dozens more already forgotten, it is rather easy to understand why only a handful of crypto projects will meet the criteria necessary to build that loyal community. The problem, as Ultron sees it, predominantly lies in building narrow, highly niche problem-oriented products that lack cross-blockchain interoperability. The aforementioned products may as well work for those exact niche audiences, but will not attract an immense number of people who will use that product on a daily basis. Ultron Foundation wants to distinguish themselves from the rest by building a diverse ecosystem that will provide multiple services and a myriad of dApps, while enabling its users to participate in that ecosystem with the first-ever single native Layer 1 coin.
Seedify Makes a “Bonus Snapshot” Airdrop Available for Its Upcoming Token Eligibility
In case you missed the first snapshots, Seedify $SFUND stakers and farmers have been given an additional (and final) opportunity to receive more $SNFTS before the airdrop that will take place on the 21st of August 2022 on Seedify’s NFT Launchpad. The token will be used in Seedify’s NFT...
QUINT (QUINT) Gets Listed on XT.com
XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its listing of the Quint (QUINT) token on August 10, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). The trading pair for this listing is QUINT/USDT. Members of the exchange's community and QUINT token holders now have another trading...
NFT Show Europe Maps Out the Metaverse by Connecting Blockchain Innovators with Immersive Digital Artists
Valencia 11th August 2022: During the weekend of 17th and 18th of September, the mediterranean city of Valencia will host the first edition of NFT Show Europe (#NFTSE22). This leading-edge event plans to ‘map out the metaverse’ by connecting blockchain innovators with world-class immersive digital artists. Conceived as...
Layer 1 Conflux Blockchain Changes Algorithm to Receive ETH Miners: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Robinhood Web3 Crypto Wallet Waitlist Surpasses 1 Million Customers
Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev has taken to Twitter to announce that the company’s upcoming Web3 cryptocurrency wallet now has a waitlist of more than 1 million people. The wallet will enter into beta testing phase starting next week, according to the Bulgarian-American entrepreneur. Robinhood announced its non-custodial Web3 wallet,...
Metaverse, Web 3.0 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement to be Discussed at MetaWeek in Dubai
The MetaWeek conference will take place on September 11-14, 2022. Thousands of web 3.0 enthusiasts and thought leaders from all over the world will convene in Dubai to set the future trends of metaverse applications. After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents...
Polygon’s New Content Subscription Web3 Platform End Its 20-Day Public IEO Sale With a Bang
FrontFanz just successfully closed its public IEO sale on ExMarkets, a next-generation crypto crowdfunding platform that harnesses the power of the community to deliver capital solutions to promising crypto initiatives. After closing an important strategic investor round that brought 500K USD and 625K USD private sale round, FrontFanz just finished...
AscendEX Lists Lovely Inu (LOVELY), a DeFi Meme Platform
August 10th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Lovely Inu under the trading pair: $LOVELY/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 11th, 2022. Lovely Inu (LOVELY) is a decentralized meme-based blockchain platform that aims to bring frictionless return, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and much more to users.
Battle Against Cyber Threats to Be Addressed by Cyber Security Visionaries at #WCSSJordan
The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit is gearing up with the goal of constructing a security framework for organisations in Jordan. The summit is taking place on 15 – 16 August 2022 in Jordan, and features notable speakers including Mohammad Alkhudari, Ira Winkler, Abdulrahman Al-nimari, Prof. Mohand Tahar Kechadi, George Eapen and many more.
Ancient Crypto Whales Return to Accumulating Cryptocurrencies, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin Coming to Central Banks? Barry Silbert Explains Why Blackrock News Is Big Deal
In a recent tweet, Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert says that central banks around the world now have an "easy" and "safe" way to invest in Bitcoin. Earlier today, BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced the launch of a private trust tailored to sophisticated investors that allows them to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin.
Polygon Teases "Something Massive" on Horizon as dApps Climb to 37,000
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Britain's Advertising Watchdog Reprimands Arsenal for Irresponsible Crypto Promotion
Arsenal, a professional football club that is based in North London, has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) over its partnership with digital fan token company Socios, The Evening Standard reports. The ASA has complained that the club has failed to add any risk warnings that would alert...
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair to Be Listed by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Exchange
VALR, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by American hedge fund Pantera Capital, has announced that its users will be able to trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against the USDC Dollar (USDC) stablecoin in the coming weeks. On Aug. 16, VALR will add support for ETH/USDC and BNB/USDC trading pairs. In...
Cardano (ADA) Price Reacts to Positive News on Impending Network Releases
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin.com Now Supports Storage and Exchange of 100+ ERC-20 Tokens
Bitcoin.com, one of the most popular centralized cryptocurrency wallets for crypto pros and newbies, announces a massive functionality update designed to advance its usability and resource efficiency. 100+ ERC-20 tokens now available on Bitcoin.com. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Bitcoin.com, a newbie-friendly cryptocurrency ecosystem, is ready to...
