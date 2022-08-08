ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Ultron Foundation Sees Sky-High User Retention By Building A Diverse Ecosystem With Its Native Layer 1 Coin

Dubai, UAE - One of the most important metrics of any business is user retention. Although it is quite costly to acquire a new user, retention nevertheless plays a significant role with products and services that aim to build long-lasting communities. With almost 20.000 crypto projects currently running, and dozens more already forgotten, it is rather easy to understand why only a handful of crypto projects will meet the criteria necessary to build that loyal community. The problem, as Ultron sees it, predominantly lies in building narrow, highly niche problem-oriented products that lack cross-blockchain interoperability. The aforementioned products may as well work for those exact niche audiences, but will not attract an immense number of people who will use that product on a daily basis. Ultron Foundation wants to distinguish themselves from the rest by building a diverse ecosystem that will provide multiple services and a myriad of dApps, while enabling its users to participate in that ecosystem with the first-ever single native Layer 1 coin.
u.today

QUINT (QUINT) Gets Listed on XT.com

XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its listing of the Quint (QUINT) token on August 10, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). The trading pair for this listing is QUINT/USDT. Members of the exchange's community and QUINT token holders now have another trading...
u.today

Layer 1 Conflux Blockchain Changes Algorithm to Receive ETH Miners: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Robinhood Web3 Crypto Wallet Waitlist Surpasses 1 Million Customers

Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev has taken to Twitter to announce that the company’s upcoming Web3 cryptocurrency wallet now has a waitlist of more than 1 million people. The wallet will enter into beta testing phase starting next week, according to the Bulgarian-American entrepreneur. Robinhood announced its non-custodial Web3 wallet,...
u.today

AscendEX Lists Lovely Inu (LOVELY), a DeFi Meme Platform

August 10th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Lovely Inu under the trading pair: $LOVELY/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 11th, 2022. Lovely Inu (LOVELY) is a decentralized meme-based blockchain platform that aims to bring frictionless return, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and much more to users.
u.today

Battle Against Cyber Threats to Be Addressed by Cyber Security Visionaries at #WCSSJordan

The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit is gearing up with the goal of constructing a security framework for organisations in Jordan. The summit is taking place on 15 – 16 August 2022 in Jordan, and features notable speakers including Mohammad Alkhudari, Ira Winkler, Abdulrahman Al-nimari, Prof. Mohand Tahar Kechadi, George Eapen and many more.
u.today

Ancient Crypto Whales Return to Accumulating Cryptocurrencies, Here's Why

u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
u.today

Bitcoin Coming to Central Banks? Barry Silbert Explains Why Blackrock News Is Big Deal

In a recent tweet, Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert says that central banks around the world now have an "easy" and "safe" way to invest in Bitcoin. Earlier today, BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced the launch of a private trust tailored to sophisticated investors that allows them to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin.
u.today

Polygon Teases "Something Massive" on Horizon as dApps Climb to 37,000

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Reacts to Positive News on Impending Network Releases

u.today

Bitcoin.com Now Supports Storage and Exchange of 100+ ERC-20 Tokens

Bitcoin.com, one of the most popular centralized cryptocurrency wallets for crypto pros and newbies, announces a massive functionality update designed to advance its usability and resource efficiency. 100+ ERC-20 tokens now available on Bitcoin.com. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Bitcoin.com, a newbie-friendly cryptocurrency ecosystem, is ready to...
