With the Colorado Avalanche being the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, many are wondering what will come of their superstars. After all, Gabriel Landeskog signed an eight-year, $56 million contract, and Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract back in July 2021, which leaves Nathan MacKinnon remaining. He has one year left on his seven-year, $44.1 million deal ($6.3 million AAV) that he signed in 2016. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic stated at the 2022 NHL Draft that they are hoping to get an extension done this offseason and that getting him locked in was his priority. With that, there is a general idea of what MacKinnon’s next contract could entail.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO