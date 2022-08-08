Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche Reportedly Discussing Historic Contract
With the Colorado Avalanche being the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, many are wondering what will come of their superstars. After all, Gabriel Landeskog signed an eight-year, $56 million contract, and Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract back in July 2021, which leaves Nathan MacKinnon remaining. He has one year left on his seven-year, $44.1 million deal ($6.3 million AAV) that he signed in 2016. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic stated at the 2022 NHL Draft that they are hoping to get an extension done this offseason and that getting him locked in was his priority. With that, there is a general idea of what MacKinnon’s next contract could entail.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba admitted he was at a loss for words when he was informed by Chris Drury that he would be the next captain of the New York Rangers. "I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
NHL
Prospect Tournament and Red Wings Training Camp return to Traverse City
DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2022 Training Camp Golf Classic at the Traverse City Country Club.
Yardbarker
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
Flyers extend ECHL affiliation in Reading for next two seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced a multi-year extension to their affiliation agreement with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, keeping them together through the next two seasons. The deal also includes an option for the 2024-25 campaign. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released the following statement:. We’ve had an excellent...
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau
Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau could get the franchise back on track in his first full-season as head coach.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
NHL
NHL mascots skate with fans at American Dream
Gritty, Bernie the St. Bernard join 11 others at New Jersey event. Thirteen of hockey's most recognizable faces skated alongside fans at The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday. The New Jersey Devils' Devil, Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty and Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St. Bernard gathered...
Yardbarker
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Pickett's Mishaps, Warren's Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing their first preseason game, marking the next stage in the offseason. This team has shown us plenty during training camp, now, it's time to see what's real in a live game. For the quarterbacks, the rotation might be set. For the running backs, Jaylen Warren...
Yardbarker
Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”
It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
NHL
Wild Prospects - World Juniors Update
EDMONTON, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild have eight prospects playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, from August 9-20. Daily updates will be provided to track player performance throughout the tournament. August 9th. Four Wild prospects were in action on the first day of the 2022 World...
NHL
Trouba congratulated by teammates after being named Rangers captain
Panarin, Zibanejad among those to rally around defenseman on social media. The 28-year-old defenseman was named the Rangers' first captain since defenseman Ryah McDonagh, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018. "It's a huge honor, and it's something that means something, especially here in this...
Yardbarker
Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play
In the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been known for a lot of things: winning championships, scoring titles, MVP awards, and the list goes on. However, their power play has failed to be a strength. Despite having three Hall of Famers, their special teams have...
