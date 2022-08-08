Read full article on original website
Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case
By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till’s...
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil...
Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — The need for Louisiana to replace its voting machines is not in dispute. They are badly outdated — deployed in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina struck -- and do not produce paper ballots that are critical to ensuring election results are accurate. What...
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
Voting site conflicts involving NC election observers prompt effort to curb interference
During the state’s primary elections a few months ago, election observers posed a problem to voters in Davidson County. There to monitor that votes were entered and tabulated properly, these private citizens hovered or moved awkwardly through polling places in an effort to make sure election workers were doing their jobs correctly.
Police: Man wanted for Fayetteville armed robbery turned fatal taken into custody in Maryland
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man accused of stealing a gun from a relative and then using it to shoot up a neighbor's house in Fayetteville is in custody. Karon Peair Streets, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina. Streets was taken into custody...
In NC Senate race, GOP's Budd steps up public appearances to tout law enforcement support
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, leveraging a high-profile endorsement in a visit to Raleigh. He also did something he hasn’t done often in this race: Stand at a podium and take questions from reporters. With less...
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; motorist charged
SIMS, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A motorist was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by...
South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach
Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Aug. 11
YEAS: Burr R-NC NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC IMMIGRATION AND ASYLUM CLAIMS: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared Covid emergency. The vote, on Aug. 6, was 56 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
11-year veteran of NC DOT killed in hit-and-run while trying to divert traffic around fallen tree
Sims, N.C. — An 11-year veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed Friday while trying to divert drivers away from a tree that had fallen in Wilson. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was helping clean up debris and divert traffic after a storm when a Honda Accord traveled...
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running beyond...
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.
Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since...
