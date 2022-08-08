ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogadore, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case

By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mogadore, OH
State
California State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Feces#Senate Gop#Gop#Republican
WRAL News

South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach

Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Aug. 11

YEAS: Burr R-NC NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC IMMIGRATION AND ASYLUM CLAIMS: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared Covid emergency. The vote, on Aug. 6, was 56 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WRAL News

Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WRAL News

Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since...
CLEVELAND, OH
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy