MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
04-21-34-37-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
Pick 3 Midday
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
4-7-8-1
(four, seven, eight, one)
Pick 4 Midday
6-4-3-1
(six, four, three, one)
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Show Me Cash
14-21-22-24-25
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
