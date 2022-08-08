ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally

There is no place like the Grand Generation Center. The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln. The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha. Close...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena

A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport. Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Chinander
Kearney Hub

Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha

A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say

Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy