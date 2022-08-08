Read full article on original website
Scott Frost, Bryan Applewhite set to sort top running backs after 'giant leap' in camp
Nebraska plans to fly all 110 of its training camp participants to Ireland. Since it’s a Big Ten game, some of those players won’t suit up. That means hard choices for playing time — none tougher than the one Scott Frost and Bryan Applewhite face with NU’s running backs.
Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more
Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri. Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.
Whether as a starter or backup, Nebraska is counting on Chubba Purdy to be ready
Chubba Purdy likes to stay busy. Any given day, the NU quarterback wakes up at 6 a.m. before a day filled with practice, cold tubs, Bible study, position meetings, walkthroughs, team dinner and then more meetings before getting home around 8 p.m. If it sounds exhausting, that’s because it is....
Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally
There is no place like the Grand Generation Center. The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln. The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha. Close...
Nebraska hires former Creighton coach Judd Cornell to head men's golf program
Nebraska has hired former Husker and assistant Judd Cornell as its men's golf coach, the athletic department announced Thursday. Cornell spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Creighton. "We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the...
Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena
A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport. Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders
As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed
The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha
A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say
Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
