Liberty Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Liberty Media Corp. (FWONB) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $111 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $744 million in the period.

