ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Someone on a FaceTime Call

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwmRB_0h9R7auR00

Click here to read the full article.

Fetty Wap was arrested in New Jersey Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly threatening to kill someone, in violation of the conditions of his pre-trial release in connection to his federal drug case.

Prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York confirmed the arrest and shared some details about the alleged call that took place in Dec. 2021. The rapper — real name Willie Junior Maxwell — allegedly called another individual on FaceTime, threatened to kill them, called him a “rat, and brandished what appeared to be a firearm during the call.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Rolling Stone , a recording of the FaceTime call was turned in to the government.

“During this video, the defendant is shown holding a gun and pointing it toward the defendant,” states the affidavit. “The defendant then says to John Doe ‘Imma kill you and everybody you with,’ which he then repeats one more time.

In light of this new allegation, Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Maxwell’s $500,000 bond during a Monday Central Islip Federal Court hearing.

A lawyer for Maxwell did not immediately return Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents on federal drug charges during Rolling Loud New York last October. He was one of six people charged with conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms of controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, across New Jersey and Long Island starting in 2019.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and several days after his arrest, he was released on $500,000 secured bond. At the end of November 2021, Maxwell agreed to a two-month delay in his case amid “plea negotiations.” While there have been few public developments in Maxwell’s case since then, two of his co-defendants — Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje — pleaded guilty to the charges against them in June 2022.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 76

James Zieber
4d ago

He should have been arrested for calling himself Fetty Wap!

Reply(8)
44
Tamika08260
3d ago

America is so soft anymore look at what this country is coming to. don't even get me started on all the weirdos that can't pick a gender that's a total different issue

Reply
4
Keo Storm
4d ago

So the Jan 6th rioters. Deserve to be put under the JAIL. They did 100X's more than a verbal threat.

Reply(3)
11
Related
Rolling Stone

With Feds Circling, Trump Asks Allies: Who’s ‘Wearing a Wire’?

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump is worried he may have a rat — or multiple rats — in his midst. He’s wondering if his phones are tapped, or even if one of his buddies could be “wearing a wire.” As the federal and state investigations into Trump and his orbit swell, so have the former president’s suspicions, according to two sources familiar with the matter and another two people close to the twice-impeached former Oval Office occupant.  This summer, Trump has asked close associates if they think his communications are being monitored by the feds, or — per...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
CARSON, CA
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Wants Out of Lawsuit Linked to Drakeo the Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo’s brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Fetty Wap Back in Jail for Threatening to Kill Informant Over FaceTime

Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Fetty Wap
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi Agents#The Rolling Stones#Long Island#Fbi#Rolling Loud New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS DFW

Gang member Antwone Brown arrested, now facing drug charges

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's gang unit arrested Antwone Brown, 35, on several charges. Police said Brown is a known gang member. Saying he "hit all the major drug groups," police found two guns, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine, and PCP during his arrest. Brown now faces a charge...
DALLAS, TX
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior

The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
WAYNE, NJ
BET

Youngboy Never Broke Again Allegedly Used A Fake Urine Device And Failed His Drug Test

YoungBoy Never Broke Again finds himself in hot water as the rapper allegedly tried to use a urine device to pass his recent drug test according to XXL. In court documents obtained by the publication, the musician has been accused by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana with the incident occuring on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy