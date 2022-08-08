ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu

We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
KITV.com

J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky’s famous new pup has a name!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
KITV.com

No signs of price relief on Oahu

Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
honolulumagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique

Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI

