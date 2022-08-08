Read full article on original website
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
seniorsmatter.com
Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu
We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
KITV.com
J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky’s famous new pup has a name!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
KITV.com
No signs of price relief on Oahu
Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Mililani football falls to Mission Viejo
Mililani fell to California's Mission Viejo 34-21 on Friday.
Hawaii monk seal, PO8, is gifted his name
Rocky, the monk seal's, newest pup has been named after his independence and curiosity.
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako
What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako. This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
honolulumagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique
Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
For the next few months, get dropped off at this Hawaii airport
A major repaving project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 15.
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, people took up new hobbies or rekindled old ones. One of them was gardening. Now the city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
KITV.com
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
