Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
Norma Haden, 79; no service
Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
Patricia Joyner, 74; private service
Patricia Louise Fennessey Joyner, 74, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Patty was born on March 8, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Thomas Fennessey, Jr. and Anna Stow Fennessey. She devoted her entire career to education, first...
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Anne Pittman, 83; service August 12
Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on April 9, 1939, to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC. She worked as an RN at Sea Level Hospital and Snug Harbor, and later as the director of nursing at Taylor’s Extended Care. In her later years she worked as a nanny for local families.
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13
Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
Highlights from Newport council meeting
NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
Atlantic death investigation ruled double homicide
ATLANTIC - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit, are currently investigating the deaths of two brothers found deceased in their home at 120 Clem Fulcher Court on Aug. 3. On Aug. 9,...
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest
MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
Motorcycle accident closes Highway 70 in Beaufort
Emergency services confirmed a motorcycle collision happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday in Beaufort. Highway 70 from east of Live Oak in Beaufort was closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was still being let through, while officers redirected eastbound traffic to NC 101. Motorists were asked to avoid the...
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
Dog park still a possibility in Emerald Isle’s McLean-Spell Park, town manager says
EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there. “A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and...
Travel agent sentenced to prison for obtaining property by false pretenses and embezzlement
NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that JULIE ANN MINCEY, 58, of New Bern was found guilty by a Craven County jury of nine counts of felony embezzlement and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses following a week-long trial that concluded yesterday in Craven County Superior Court. Following the verdict, Mincey was sentenced to 44 - 59 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $53,402.58.
