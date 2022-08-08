Read full article on original website
Live Music this Weekend in Texarkana – August 12 & 13
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Congratulations To Our Latest Ticket Winners
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
texarkanafyi.com
Make Plans Now for the 27th Annual ‘Ride to Remember’ – September 17
2022 brings the 27th Annual “Ride to Remember” to Texarkana. As much as it has always been a motorcycle event this year the idea is a little more like a giant “convoy”. Motorcycles, big rigs, cars, trucks, all the auto clubs… any street legal vehicles from the Arkansas Welcome Center on Hwy 71 to the Korea/Vietnam Memorial on Saturday, September 17.
Here Are 5 Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Tax-Free weekends, some homemade salsas, and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Tax-Free Weekend. It is tax-free weekend in Arkansas and Texas as we get ready to go back to school in the Texarkana area. Check out the stories for everything you can get tax-free this weekend.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
Interviews Require Skills, Are You Ready For Your Career Moves?
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
Texarkana Texas Farmers Market Salsa Competition Saturday
The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
Free Backpacks? It’s The ‘Back to School Backpack Giveaway’ August 12
As parents secretly look forward to the kids returning to school the amount of money spent on student school supplies is crazy. Oh, the stress of it all. That's why it's great to see that there will be a Back to School Backpack Giveaway coming on Saturday, August 12 in Texarkana.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
KSLA
Redwater High School students return to school in new facility
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Randy Sam’s Shelter ‘Corn Hole Invitational’ Saturday In Texarkana
The Randy Sam's Shelter will hold it's second annual 'Invitational Cornhole' tournament Saturday at Crossites in downtown Texarkana. The event will kick off at 5:30 pm at Crossties located at 324 East Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas. Teams will compete for trophies for the top three in each division. All teams that participate will be guaranteed at least two games.
