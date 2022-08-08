Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Yellowstone Shooting Range Seasonal Hours to Open
The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.
x1071.com
Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County
Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
x1071.com
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
x1071.com
Wisconsin volleyball ready to forge “new” path as 2022 season approaches
MADISON, Wis. — “Defending”, “reigning”, even “national champions” aren’t words in the Wisconsin volleyball team’s vocabulary this year. It’s a new season and a new team. Jordyn Reed caught up with the Badgers during their first week of practice and has more on what this group will say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Evidence to Move Amid Construction in East Dubuque
Amid ongoing deterioration of East Dubuque’s police station, city officials will begin moving evidence and other records out of the building. The station has been in disrepair for years, and officers have had the option to work out of City Hall since May 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe. However, City Manager Loras Herrig said earlier this summer that because records are stored at the police station, officers found it difficult to constantly go back and forth. But the continued deterioration of the building now has forced the department to prepare to remove records and other materials from the premises. City officials plan to construct a new police station and fire station on vacant lots off Sinsinawa Avenue, with a total estimated cost of $7 million. Construction of the fire station could begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2023, while the schedule for the police station will depend on when the bidding process begins.
x1071.com
Provisional voters must provide ID to clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents who voted using a provisional ballot Tuesday have until 4 p.m. Friday to send photo identification to the Madison Clerk’s Office. Provisional ballots are issued to Wisconsin voters who can’t give poll workers identifying documents required by state law. If the documents aren’t turned in before the deadline, the ballot is not counted.
x1071.com
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
WESTFIELD, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.
x1071.com
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set bond at $5,000 cash Wednesday for a Middleton man accused of fleeing law enforcement in three counties in a vehicle he allegedly stole from a woman at a Madison Walmart last week. Keewan Singleton, 34, faces charges of felony eluding and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
x1071.com
Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
x1071.com
Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
x1071.com
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
x1071.com
Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found
Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
x1071.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
x1071.com
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
x1071.com
MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
x1071.com
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
x1071.com
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe....
Comments / 0