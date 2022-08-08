Here Are All The Celebrities Who Have Unliked Johnny Depp’s Instagram Statement About Amber Heard

Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

More than a dozen celebrities who liked Johnny Depp’s Instagram statement after he won his libel case against Amber Heard have since unliked it over the past two months.

Twitter users began calling out the celebrity removals after documents from the case were unsealed, revealing information critical of Depp that was not previously public — and therefore not dissected on social media like the rest of the trial.

Depp’s supporters helped raise money to unseal court documents from the lawsuit, which legal commentator and Depp supporter Andrea Burkhart shared to her website on July 13 — but it wasn’t until early August that the documents received media attention.

The unsealed documents showed that Heard’s team feared Depp’s team would use nude photos of her during the trial in an attempt to “frivolously and maliciously suggest” she was once a sex worker, uncovered crude texts between Depp and Marilyn Manson, rehashed his history of alleged misconduct with testimony from ex-agent Tracey Jacobs and ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin, and revealed that Heard willingly walked away from a fortune in the divorce proceedings.

Both parties issued statements online after Heard was ordered to pay $15 million in damages after a civil jury in Virginia found that she libeled Depp when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse, and he was ordered to pay her $2 million for her claim of defamation against his lawyer.

Depp’s June 1 post-verdict statement is one of the most popular Instagram posts of all time with 19.4 million likes. BuzzFeed News listed all the celebrities who liked the post shortly after it was shared.

Heard’s post, which has 480,000 likes, has comments limited. None of the verified users she follows have liked it.

Between BuzzFeed News’ reporting on how celebrities have interacted with Depp on social media and the fallout from the unsealed court documents, over a dozen of the 105 actors, musicians, and influencers who originally liked his Instagram statement began removing their likes.

The eight influencers who liked Heard’s post after the trial have not removed their likes.

Some celebs also liked — and removed likes — from other social media posts that supported either Depp or Heard beyond their official statements, but these people are not included below. This list will be updated as more responses are received.

Celebs who have removed their likes from Johnny Depp’s Instagram post

Amanda Knox — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Bella Hadid — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Halle Bailey — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Jamie Campbell Bower — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Joe Perry — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Joey King — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Maren Morris — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Melissa Ordway — declined to comment.

Rachael Kirkconnell — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Riley Keough — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Sophie Turner — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

Yungblud — has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment about unliking the post.

