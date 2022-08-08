Read full article on original website
Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure
Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
12 Businesses That Made Growing Up in Twin Falls Idaho Awesome
Occasionally, my wife and I will leave for vacation and become enamored with some new place that might be a little bigger, or it might have a little more water, or the weather might seem a little less erratic. And sometimes, for a split second, we might think of what it might be like to live elsewhere. But every single time we might be tempted if only for a second, we remind ourselves how much we miss home. There's no place I'd rather be than in Twin Falls.
Shop Local in Southern Idaho in August and Win Epic Prizes
Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
idaho.gov
Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September
Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest have notified Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region that a contractor will be conducting low-level helicopter flights, spraying a pre-emergent herbicide to approximately 3,000 acres on the Minidoka Ranger District, also known as the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. All areas to be sprayed fall within Game Management Unit 54.
An Evening of Music and Worship Tonight at Twin Falls City Park
Like many of us, you might be struggling right now. Inflation is real, money is tight, and tensions are high. How might it lift your spirit to enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and worship?. There's a free event Friday, August 12 2022 at Twin Falls City Park that's just...
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
8 Events for the Final Weekend of Summer Vacation in Twin Falls
School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western
Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
8 Ways to Spend the Final Full Week of Summer in the Magic Valley
It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home
The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be implement some new fee and rate increases that will most likely go into effect in October. On Monday the Twin Falls City Council approved new fee and rate increases, which they say were necessary to help fund increasing costs and operational expenses.
