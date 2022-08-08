ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I Don't Think They're Prepared": A Recession Could Really Hurt Influencers, And Many Of Them Don't Seem Ready

By karaperez
 4 days ago

"I'm always worried about my business..."

In April 2022, Deutsche Bank warned a recession was coming.

The major world bank has predicted that "we will get a major recession," mostly due to global inflation. And with US inflation hitting 9.1% in June, a lot of people are feeling a financial pinch that is souring their view on the economy.

Influencers, many of whom simply sell the image of a perfect life, have never been through a prolonged recession.

Influencers weren't around for the Great Recession in 2008, the last major recession to hit the US. Those with young audiences might be especially impacted by a recession.

And people don't think influencers are ready for rough financial waters.

Over the past three years, top influencers have made major lifestyle changes, from new house purchases to retiring spouses.

For example, Lauren Kay Sims, an influencer with over 550,000 followers, semi-recently bought a lavish family lake house. Many followers were blown away by the luxury.

And the husband of Julia Berolzheimer, an influencer with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, left his job to help run the company.

Their household income now relies solely on the GIrl Meets Glam and Julia Berolzheimer brands. And they're far from alone. Dani Austin's husband now works for her full time, and Matt Stevens, husband to Lindsay Silberman, even changed his Instagram handle to @Instahusband.

While 2020 did bring financial shock for many, the influencer industry actually saw financial growth as people spent more time online.

"E-Commerce sales were $870 billion in the US in 2021, a 14.2% increase over 2020 and a 50.5% increase over 2019," says Forbes, using data from the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division. And influencing positively blossomed in 2020, with 55% of large companies having a devoted budget for content marketing according to one report.

What does a recession mean for influencers, who largely make their money by selling people products online?

Longevity of influencers? from NYCinfluencersnark

Cathy Peshek, founder of Poor Little It Girl, is a fashion influencer who thinks a recession will impact influencers' income.

Cathy told BuzzFeed that her main streams of income are affiliate links, ad placement, and sponsored posts on both her blog and Instagram.

"I'm always worried about my business, what the next big thing will be, and if I'm going to be successful at taking on a new venture. People certainly give into the 'next big thing' all the time, like TikTok and whatnot, but my priority has always been my blog and getting people to my website. Even if they're not necessarily buying something, just eyeballs on my site is huge for me to keep my business up and running."

One study says 45% of US businesses are "highly concerned" about a recession, and some are already making cuts.

According to the study, 6% of businesses have already cut their marketing budgets. Influencers with high follower counts and good engagement can make four, five, and six figures from sponsored partnerships. With decreased marketing spend, influencers could see a major loss of income.

Latasha James, a YouTuber and business mentor, told BuzzFeed she thinks influencers that serve, instead of just sell, will do well during a recession.

"I see people turning toward the online influencers who provide value in some way, whether that’s education or entertainment. However, I do think the era of 'flex content' is dying a slow death. No one wants to watch out-of-touch influencers brag about their lavish lifestyles when everyday people are struggling. Creators should be mindful of what’s going on in the world and ask themselves how they can help their audience, not just sell to them."

A prolonged recession is bad for everyone, and history shows that consumer spending drops in recessions.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in recessions, people spend less at restaurants and on furniture and appliances. People cutting back means fewer sales for influencers who sell mainly lifestyle goods.

However, influencers that focus on secondhand shopping or slow living might see a boost during a recession.

During the Great Recession, many secondhand stores saw an increase in sales. In 2009, Half Priced Books opened four new stores. As people's income changes, it's likely they'll turn to influencers with a more affordable approach to life who can help them reduce waste and save money.

Both Cathy and Latasha anticipate some drop in sponsorships during a recession, and they plan to focus on other areas of their business.

"My major concerns are consumer spending decreasing. If that goes down significantly, brand sponsors will likely cut their advertising budgets due to diminishing returns," says Latasha.

She thinks that her focus on helping people freelance and run their own business will be a saving grace. "We tend to see freelance work pick up a bit during recessions due to full-time positions being eliminated, so I do see higher demand for my services, as well as for my courses which help freelancers navigate self-employment."

Cathy thinks some people will turn MORE toward influencers' free content during a recession.

Cathy worked in fashion during the Great Recession and saw magazines drop like flies. "In 2008, when all the magazines folded and people really embraced fashion blogging, I was working at a magazine that folded in NYC. And almost every magazine I ever worked at has folded...disposable income on a magazine is hard to swing when you're watching your wallet more. But blogs like mine are free for people to consume." Cathy is going to continue to focus on driving visitors to her website.

Ultimately, a recession will likely weed out some influencers.

As people's financial lives change, any online figure that doesn't have a value add could be phased out of people's lives. No one wants to follow someone who makes them feel bad about themselves during difficult economic times.

Related
Fortune

‘Stagflation is out, Goldilocks is in’: Jefferies’ chief financial economist says the economy will be ‘stronger for longer’—but only to a point

Wall Street economists have warned about the toxic combination of slowing economic growth and high inflation—also known as stagflation—for over a year now. But on Monday, Jefferies’ chief financial economist, Aneta Markowska, argued that the U.S. will avoid a 1970s stagflation rerun over the coming quarters. “It’s...
BUSINESS
Vice

Business Is Booming for Layoff Specialists: ‘Never Seen Anything Like This’

Coming into the year, business was slow for the country’s layoff experts, as it had been for much of the past decade. Outside of a short period of tumult in 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy had continued to roar along. Jobs were plentiful, layoffs were at a 52-year low, and the “Great Resignation” had led to worker shortages.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Stop calling them ‘job creators’

Like matter, jobs are neither created nor destroyed. They evolve with the creative destruction of markets. You can tell “job creator” is a loaded term because it’s only used in political debates. Yes, some business owners say it, not in boardrooms or internal memos, but rather when...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive

China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Pollster tears into Biden's 'Orwellian' claims that there was 0% inflation in July while 70% of Americans have been struggling to make ends meet

A prominent Republican pollster accused the White House of 'Orwellian' tactics by claiming that inflation was 'zero percent' last month because it did not exceed June's record-breaking levels. 'It's cynical. It's a destruction of the meaning of words, it's Orwellian at its worst,' Frank Luntz, who has also been highly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: ‘Quiet quitting’ isn’t new. Some men have been doing the bare minimum for decades

Do you suffer with the Sunday night dreads? Do you feel permanently stressed? Anxious? Burnt out?  Do you despise your job but need your salary? Fear not, my little worrywarts, because I’ve got just the life hack for you. Hop on the “quiet quitting” train, my friends, and your next stop will be job satisfaction and a renewed sense of contentment.After all, even ultra-workaholic Beyonce is telling us to quit our jobs. What more encouragement do we need? Of course, taking advice from a multi-millionaire during a cost of living crisis is all well and good, but most of...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
