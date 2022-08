BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women's tennis team unveiled the 2022 fall schedule with eight tournaments on the slate, featuring one home event. Tech is set to host the ITA Regionals on October 20-24 for the first time since 2019. The Hokies will also compete in two ITF events, beginning with the ITF Hilton Head on Sept. 26 and the ITF Florence on Oct. 10-16.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO