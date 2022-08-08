ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
WOOD

Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
grmag.com

City to celebrate new outdoor fitness court

A collaboration between Priority Health and the city of Grand Rapids is bringing an outdoor fitness center to the city. The city, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are hosting a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to celebrate the opening of the new outdoor Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park, 2060 Oakfield Ave. SE.
davenport.edu

A Lettinga Legacy – A lifetime of support from Wilbur A. Lettinga

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Davenport lost a friend and tremendous advocate with the passing of Wilbur Lettinga. “It’s rare that one person can make a long and lasting impact in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, but Wilbur Lettinga, was certainly one of those unique individuals,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “His support of Davenport University and thousands of students that walk through our doors and into incredible careers is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication as a community-minded philanthropist.”
WOOD

Win a $250 Back to School Shopping Spree to Meijer!

Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Its’ time to think about heading back to school! To help your family get ready to ring in a new school year we have partnered with Meijer to give away two, $250 shopping sprees! Register to win the school supplies your kids need to make it a great year Where You Live!
1470 WFNT

Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
