Unity Festival returns to Muskegon
Heritage Landing will play host to dozens of big names in Christian music August 10th - 13th. Organizers planned events for festival-goers of all ages-- and the first night is free.
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
revuewm.com
Desmond Jones: Returning to the Spotlight, Shooting for the Stars
Over their 10-year history as a band, the members of Desmond Jones have always found a way to keep playing their music. So something like a global pandemic wasn’t about to stop them. “The pandemic allowed us time to practice, rehearse, and write many of the songs that are...
WOOD
Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
grmag.com
City to celebrate new outdoor fitness court
A collaboration between Priority Health and the city of Grand Rapids is bringing an outdoor fitness center to the city. The city, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are hosting a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to celebrate the opening of the new outdoor Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park, 2060 Oakfield Ave. SE.
davenport.edu
A Lettinga Legacy – A lifetime of support from Wilbur A. Lettinga
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Davenport lost a friend and tremendous advocate with the passing of Wilbur Lettinga. “It’s rare that one person can make a long and lasting impact in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, but Wilbur Lettinga, was certainly one of those unique individuals,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “His support of Davenport University and thousands of students that walk through our doors and into incredible careers is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication as a community-minded philanthropist.”
WOOD
Win a $250 Back to School Shopping Spree to Meijer!
Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Its’ time to think about heading back to school! To help your family get ready to ring in a new school year we have partnered with Meijer to give away two, $250 shopping sprees! Register to win the school supplies your kids need to make it a great year Where You Live!
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Kids get new backpacks in Community Choice Credit Union annual giveaway
With back-to-school season just around the corner, Community Choice Credit Union is distributing more than 800 backpacks, all stuffed with school supplies, to children across the state.
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine
This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
Groundbreaking ceremony for The Link held on August 5
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Link was held on August 5. The ceremony featured the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring.
