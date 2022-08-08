On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Davenport lost a friend and tremendous advocate with the passing of Wilbur Lettinga. “It’s rare that one person can make a long and lasting impact in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, but Wilbur Lettinga, was certainly one of those unique individuals,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “His support of Davenport University and thousands of students that walk through our doors and into incredible careers is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication as a community-minded philanthropist.”

