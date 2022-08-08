ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield's Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald's bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald's bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald's at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city's near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with "On Patrol: Live"

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With "On Patrol: Live", the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. "We're a little department with big city problems," said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. "One of the reasons we wanted to be on "On Patrol: Live" is to legitimize who we are. We're often asked to do a lot more with less. We don't have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything."
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indy's northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Village Trace Boulevard, a residential area off Guion Road. Police said officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the […]
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It's unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff's […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

