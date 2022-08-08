ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
