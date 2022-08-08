Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Louisiana?
Look, I'll be honest, I do it all the time. I'm talking about eating while I drive. I should probably slow down on the fast food. Or simply simmer down from just eating on the go. We complain all the time about when people text and drive, or in some...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
You Don’t Have To Be A Minister To Marry Couples In Texas
Some of us would rather not bother with a church wedding. Not only have I done extensive research on this topic, but I've also been the officiant at over three dozen marriages. They're legal, they were fun and you can marry people too. The Law. This is straight from the...
Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA
Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Whataburger Just Made a Crave Case and I Really Want One
I can only imagine how many times I would have ordered this if I was in college. For you Texans that have never had the pleasure of having White Castle, you're really missing out. Those ones in the freezer section of the grocery store suck, do not buy those. I am talking legit at the restaurant White Castle. It sucks the closest one to us is in Missouri.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0