How We Grieve Changes, Endings, and Unfulfilled Goals
Disappointment, disillusionment, and dejection may accompany the grief of changed circumstances, endings, and unfulfilled goals. The emotions that create the experience of grief involve distress and, in its extreme, anguish. Many symptoms of grief-related depression directly involve coping responses to shame. Many experiences may not be regarded as grief-worthy, even...
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity
A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse
I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You
Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take
There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
An Open Letter to the Guy I’m Letting Go — You Are Now Free
Hey there, my love! Thank you for being part of my life. Thank you for being my lamp in my darkest days. Thank you for the “good morning texts”, “the goodnight texts”, the “how are you’s?” and thank you for pushing me all the time to be a better person.
The Damage Done to Sons of Narcissistic Mothers
Son holding Valentine for motherVictoria Borodinova. All children of narcissists suffer. Sons of narcissistic mothers suffer damage to their autonomy, self-worth, and future relationships with women.
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You
Flirting can include words, body language, or physical contact. Flirting includes what you say and how you say it. Men and women view the goal of flirting differently. Most people have been there. Surprised at the sudden or unexpected attention bestowed by a friend, neighbor, or co-worker, you wonder what it means. No one wants to jump to the wrong conclusion. But is there a good way of determining whether an acquaintance is flirting or just friendly? Research has some answers.
How do I know if someone in my life is a narcissist? Here's what it is – and what it isn't
A "true" narcissist isn't what you think. So what exactly is it? USA TODAY has your common questions and concerns answered.
Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left
When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships
People often talk about “red flags” in the world of dating and relationships. These are signs that you and your partner are not compatible, or toxic behaviors and personality traits that you want to avoid. But there’s also such a thing as “pink flags.”. “Pink flags...
When Happy Memories Make Us Sad
Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
