Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

How We Grieve Changes, Endings, and Unfulfilled Goals

Disappointment, disillusionment, and dejection may accompany the grief of changed circumstances, endings, and unfulfilled goals. The emotions that create the experience of grief involve distress and, in its extreme, anguish. Many symptoms of grief-related depression directly involve coping responses to shame. Many experiences may not be regarded as grief-worthy, even...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss

Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity

A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Crystal Jackson

5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You

Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Heart
Htens Reviews

Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take

There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
psychologytoday.com

What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely

Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn

In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You

Flirting can include words, body language, or physical contact. Flirting includes what you say and how you say it. Men and women view the goal of flirting differently. Most people have been there. Surprised at the sudden or unexpected attention bestowed by a friend, neighbor, or co-worker, you wonder what it means. No one wants to jump to the wrong conclusion. But is there a good way of determining whether an acquaintance is flirting or just friendly? Research has some answers.
RELATIONSHIPS
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
Bella Smith

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
psychologytoday.com

When Happy Memories Make Us Sad

Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

