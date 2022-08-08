Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county. The property selected is sectioned into half-acre lot sizes with the goal of building 15 new single-family homes. A...
wibqam.com
Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
wibqam.com
Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
wibqam.com
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
wibqam.com
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
Comments / 0