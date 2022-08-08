Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Half-Life 2 VR mod to enter public beta next month after five years in development
Something to look forward to: Developers and modders have been trying to make Valve's seminal Half-Life 2 playable in VR for almost a decade. The latest attempt, long-dormant, still has a ways to go before full completion, but will hit a major development milestone next month. This week, a team...
TechSpot
The internet reacts to cringeworthy Forspoken trailer with parodies and anger
Facepalm: There are several good reasons to be excited about Forspoken, the action-RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Not only does it look like a potentially excellent game, but it's likely to be the first PC title to use Microsoft's DirectStorage. Sadly, its latest trailer fails to incite any feelings of excitement; instead, viewers have been left cringing so badly that their actual skeletons are curling (possibly).
After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out
In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
Cult of the Lamb
I’m a big fan of roguelite action games and city builders, but even if you’re on the mild side, Cult of the Lamb is a winning combo. It draws many of the best aspects of those genres, places them in a one-of-a-kind world, and charts its own condensed course. The result is hard to put down. Despite the morbid subject matter and potential for player fatigue, this is such an easy game to recommend to a wide audience. Go on, spread the good word.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bullet Train’ Repeating on Top as August Box Office Slows Down
“Bullet Train” is maintaining the top slot at the box office this weekend, fending off the newcomers “Fall” and “Mack and Rita,” as well as the expanding slasher-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Sony’s Brad Pitt action vehicle added $3.865 million on Friday. The film remains the widest release in the country with 4,357 locations. The studio is projecting a $13 million gross for the sophomore outing, which would mark a fairly solid 56% drop from its opening last weekend. “Bullet Train” is expected to expand its domestic cume to $54 million through Sunday. The adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s crime novel of the same...
vladboss123
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson: We Wanted to Avoid “Taking Any Sides”
Sofia Carson’s new Netflix romance Purple Hearts, which counts her as star and executive producer, has gotten a lot of people talking. Carson, previously known for the Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and Freeform’s short-lived sequel series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, stars in the film as Cassie Salazar, an aspiring rocker with progressive values who agrees to marry a Marine named Luke (played by Nicholas Galitzine) solely for the military health insurance to cover her medical expenses as a type 1 diabetic. Likewise, Luke is dealing with his own financial hardships and would also benefit from the faux marriage that...
BBQNUT3
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechSpot
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix, reveals price hikes & $7.99 ad-supported tier
In brief: The Walt Disney Company has announced it now boasts more subscribers across its three services than Netflix. The media giant also revealed that Disney+'s new, 'cheaper' ad-supported tier arrives on December 8 for $7.99 a month. That's the same price as the current, ad-free version, which will increase to $10.99 per month in the US.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.
Motorola finally unveils refreshed Razr clamshell, but getting one could be a challenge
Bottom line: Motorola was expected to announce a refreshed version of its folding Razr smartphone at a launch event last week. At the 11th hour, however, Motorola canned the event without any explanation. Now more than a week later, the smartphone maker has finally unveiled the iconic clamshell and some will no doubt be disappointed by its lack of availability.
NFL・
Someone is selling prototype Nvidia GTX 2080 cards
WTF?! Do you love Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme (RTX) or do you still yearn for the days of Giga Texel Shader eXtreme (GTX)? It turns out there's a way you can have both, kind of: the GTX 2080, a prototype 20-series card that carried the old GTX branding. A Reddit user just bought one of these rare models off eBay, and it's certainly an interesting find.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0