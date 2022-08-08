Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."

