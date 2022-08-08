Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Aaron Rodgers won’t play in Packers’ preseason opener vs. 49ers
Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener. Jordan Love will get the start versus the San Francisco 49ers. In the least surprising bit of news of the entire summer, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Jordan Love will start the opening preseason game.
Raiders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
With an offseason that can only be described as magical, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to extend their franchise quarterback, give Pro Bowlers Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby second-contracts, and acquire the best receiver in football – Davante Adams. The team was also able to sign first-team All-Pro...
FOX Sports
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s place on 49ers’ unofficial depth chart
As we get closer to the season, teams are starting to release their unofficial depth charts for the 2022-23 NFL season, and the San Francisco 49ers certainly released a controversial one on Tuesday morning. The 49ers‘ depth chart featured the expected names as the starters, but veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt away from team due to "private health matter"
Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt is away from the team while he addresses “a private health matter,” the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DawgmanRadio: Was Day Five of UW Fall Camp the day the quarterback battle was decided?
Tuesday was Day Five of Washington's Fall Camp, and the guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - went through everything that they saw, including a ho-hum first half of practice, followed by fireworks during the second half. The second half finally got to some situational...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines plan for Lance's preseason playing time
SANTA CLARA -- As of Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan is to have Trey Lance get some playing time during the 49ers' first preseason match-up against the Green Bay Packers this Friday. With three preseason games within the span of 14 days, the head coach is being cautious with...
Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp
Aaron Rodgers got to watch Jordan Love have the No. 1 defense in his face on Tuesday. Plus, it’s the Play of the Day, Player of the Day, depth chart notes and more from Packers training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hopeful David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins will play early in 2022
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remains hopeful that offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will return to play early in the 2022 season. “They are both doing really, really well. I think they both have a shot to play early in the season,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “They are progressing very well.”
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Sunday Post-Practice Quotes
Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown
Every season in the NFL brings entertainment, but we tend to favor the years where chaos takes hold. And with that in mind, let it be said that the 2022 season has some series disruptor energy. With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many...
Comments / 0