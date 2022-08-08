ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Ron Rivera Reportedly Fired Assistant Coach Tuesday Morning

Ron Rivera made a surprising announcement to begin his press conference this Tuesday morning. The longtime NFL head coach has fired one of his assistant coaches. Rivera announced this morning that he's fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. He called it a "difference of opinion" between himself and Mills. A...
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch

Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns

A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
DETROIT, MI
AthlonSports.com

49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Browns sign Jordan Kunaszyk

Cleveland is adding gaining some depth at linebacker. The Browns announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Jordan Kunaszyk. Entering his fourth season in the league, Kunaszyk spent the last two seasons with Washington. He appeared in 11 games last season, mainly playing on special teams. He played 12 defensive snaps, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Seahawks signing Jameson Houston

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
