Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street.

The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days.

Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident.

They suspect that the man was also a transient.

As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

Actor Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, rep says

A representative of Anne Heche announced that the actress is "not expected to survive" after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home last Friday. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," her representative Holly Baird said in a statement.Heche was taken to the intensive care unit following the crash and was subsequently placed in a medically-induced coma."At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention....
VISTA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley

An investigation was underway in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m., after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a person on the tracks near N. San Fernando Road. The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unsure why the person was on the tracks. Metrolink passengers were affected by the crash, as the tracks remained closed for an extended duration while investigation continued. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
