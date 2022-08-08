Read full article on original website
Saving Appalachian History Amid Historic Flooding And Creating Recovery Friendly Workspaces, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky caused loss of life and untold property damage. It may have also cost the Appalachian region something else, part of its history. Inside Appalachia Producer Bill Lynch spoke with Melissa Helton at the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman Kentucky about the flood and the struggle to save some of Appalachia’s past.
W.Va. Native Looks At Depression, Treatment In New Novel
Debut novelist William Brewer currently teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing, and even the main character of his new book — "The Red Arrow" — is also a West Virginia native. Brewer also wrote a highly acclaimed book of...
Mon Power Reaches Settlement To Keep 2 Coal Plants In Operation
Mon Power has reached a settlement to keep its two West Virginia power plants operating past 2028. The settlement, which is pending approval by the state Public Service Commission, will upgrade wastewater treatment at the Fort Martin and Harrison power plants. The company’s West Virginia ratepayers will cover the $142...
The Dental Gap
Many West Virginians have trouble with their teeth. In fact, there’s a big gap between folks who can reliably access an affordable dentist and those who can’t. That’s no surprise when half the state’s counties have fewer than six dentists. A recent national ranking shows West Virginia is second to last in overall oral health care. A state report shows that by third grade, 56 percent of children show signs of tooth decay, and 12 percent of adults have had all their teeth extracted.
The Wheeling Blues Festival And A Futurist Appalachian Novel Addresses Litter, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a music festival in northern West Virginia brings in blues artists and fans from all over the country — and there’s a reason the music has a continuing appeal. Reporter Chris Schulz recently sat down with festival organizer Bruce Wheeler to discuss the event.
Morgantown Native Discusses New Book 'The Red Arrow' On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, debut novelist William Brewer teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing and even the main character of his new book “The Red Arrow” — who is also a West Virginia native. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Brewer about the book and growing up in the Mountain State.
Justice Picks Del. Larry Pack As New Senior Advisor
Gov. Jim Justice said in a release that Del. Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, brings rich private sector experience to the executive branch. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector activity. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
WVPB Is Hiring A Video Producer
Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Associate (Video Producer) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:. Kristina Dodd. 600 Capitol Street. Charleston, WV 25301. kdodd@wvpublic.org. Applicant subject...
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Closer To State’s Limit
COVID-19 cases in the state have remained around 3,000 active cases for weeks, but hospitalizations continue to climb. West Virginia reached 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state that much closer to the predetermined statewide capacity of 500 coronavirus hospitalizations. “We have moved our number back to 500 to do...
Southern W.Va. Business Hub Tackles Workforce Challenges With Addiction Recovery Training Program
A fourth Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery will open later in August in Beckley. The company formalized a program focused on helping employers create work spaces that are recovery friendly. The program is called Communities of Healing. It was started by Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan, as a...
