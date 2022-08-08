ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

After Mar-a-Lago search, McCarthy urges GOP to jump to conclusions

Just hours after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump not only presented himself as a victim, he expected other Republicans to follow his lead. As quickly became obvious, much — though not all — of the GOP toed the former president’s line, denouncing federal law enforcement.
Rand Paul raises specter of impeaching the AG (for some reason)

As an unsettling number of Republicans rushed to suggest the FBI might’ve “planted” incriminating evidence at Mar-a-Lago, Sen. Rand Paul raised a few eyebrows yesterday by broaching the same subject. The Kentucky Republican didn’t come right out and make an explicit accusation, but the senator argued on the air that it was at least possible.
Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.11.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Wyoming, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis was officially neutral in her state’s U.S. House Republican primary, but this week, the senator threw her support behind Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP rival, attorney Harriet Hageman. Primary Day is this Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Ashley Parker
Michael Steele
Andrea Mitchell
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Bradley Moss about a report from The Washington Post that FBI agents were trying in part to acquire classified documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Monday.Aug. 12, 2022.
He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
Trump's legal nightmare: AG Garland faces down MAGAWorld vowing justice

In a surprise move, the Department of Justice files a motion to make the Trump property search warrant public. The DOJ blaming Trump himself for the publicity surrounding the Mar-A-Lago search. It comes as new details shred Trump’s claim this search came out of nowhere. The New York Times reveals Trump was subpoenaed months prior and a top FBI official even visited his home in June. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ calling Trump’s bluff and how Attorney General Garland is acting after moving quietly.Aug. 12, 2022.
Andrew Yang's tweets criticizing the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search are misguided

Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate and founder of a dubious centrist third party called the Forward Party, has been criticizing the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Over several tweets in the past couple of days, he has said the search of the former president’s residence likely “activated extremism” and implied that the country would be better off if it had never happened, despite his opposition to Donald Trump.
Did Donald Trump really bring nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago?

