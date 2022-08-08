Read full article on original website
MSNBC
After Mar-a-Lago search, McCarthy urges GOP to jump to conclusions
Just hours after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump not only presented himself as a victim, he expected other Republicans to follow his lead. As quickly became obvious, much — though not all — of the GOP toed the former president’s line, denouncing federal law enforcement.
MSNBC
The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author
David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says the state house level now serves as the front line of attacks on democracy.Aug. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Rand Paul raises specter of impeaching the AG (for some reason)
As an unsettling number of Republicans rushed to suggest the FBI might’ve “planted” incriminating evidence at Mar-a-Lago, Sen. Rand Paul raised a few eyebrows yesterday by broaching the same subject. The Kentucky Republican didn’t come right out and make an explicit accusation, but the senator argued on the air that it was at least possible.
MSNBC
Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.11.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Wyoming, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis was officially neutral in her state’s U.S. House Republican primary, but this week, the senator threw her support behind Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP rival, attorney Harriet Hageman. Primary Day is this Tuesday, Aug. 16.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
MSNBC
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
MSNBC
Graham, Giuliani run from Georgia DA faster than Hawley during a Capitol riot
The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is arguably the clearest legal threat to the former president — at least for now. And two Trump loyalists are acting accordingly, using dubious excuses and outright disregard for...
MSNBC
Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Bradley Moss about a report from The Washington Post that FBI agents were trying in part to acquire classified documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Monday.Aug. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge
Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist
It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
MSNBC
Trump's legal nightmare: AG Garland faces down MAGAWorld vowing justice
In a surprise move, the Department of Justice files a motion to make the Trump property search warrant public. The DOJ blaming Trump himself for the publicity surrounding the Mar-A-Lago search. It comes as new details shred Trump’s claim this search came out of nowhere. The New York Times reveals Trump was subpoenaed months prior and a top FBI official even visited his home in June. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ calling Trump’s bluff and how Attorney General Garland is acting after moving quietly.Aug. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Andrew Yang's tweets criticizing the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search are misguided
Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate and founder of a dubious centrist third party called the Forward Party, has been criticizing the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Over several tweets in the past couple of days, he has said the search of the former president’s residence likely “activated extremism” and implied that the country would be better off if it had never happened, despite his opposition to Donald Trump.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
MSNBC
‘Extraordinary day:’ Raskin on House passing historic climate, health bill
Rep. Jamie Raskin on House Democrats passing the Inflation Reduction Act: “It’s amazing, and needless to say it was done on a totally party line basis because no Republicans would come over to support it.”Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Did Donald Trump really bring nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago?
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
MSNBC
Rolling Stone: Trump looking for ‘rats,’ worried allies ‘wearing a wire’
Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Politico’s Meredith McGraw discuss their reporting on the growing paranoia in Trump World in the wake of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 12, 2022.
