Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax
Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Tucker Carlson ‘Shitting Himself’ Scared That His Alex Jones Texts May Leak
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” over the possibility that texts between him and far-right conspiracy loon Alex Jones will leak, a source close to the Fox News star told Confider. Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship. If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be “highly embarrassing” for Carlson. Two...
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Alex Jones explains plan to stiff Sandy Hook families he defamed
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has already been found liable in multiple defamation cases for spreading lies about families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A trial kicked off last week in Texas to determine how much he will have to pay plaintiffs in one of the cases.
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court
Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
Trey Gowdy: Alex Jones turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reflected on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, following the Alex Jones $$45.2M verdict on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." TREY GOWDY: The love of your life, the center of your universe, the source of your joy, has been killed at...
First on CNN: Alex Jones' texts have been turned over to the January 6 committee, source says
Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Jones have been turned over to the House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection
Alex Jones' lawyer apologizes after heated courtroom spat and flipping bird to plaintiff attorney in Sandy Hook defamation trial
"I apologize for yesterday's outburst," Jones' defense attorney, F. Andino Reynal, told a Texas court on Thursday. "It wasn't appropriate."
Alex Jones Slipped An Apology Note To A Sandy Hook Victim’s Mom
Last Friday, a Texas jury awarded $45.2 million to the parents of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting in their defamation suit against Alex Jones. The Infowars host and conspiracy theorist repeatedly claimed that the nation’s second deadliest school shooting was a hoax designed to bolster gun control policies. The very real tragedy of Sandy Hook claimed the lives of 20 children and six teachers.
Reporter shares Alex Jones' response to defamation verdict
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on how Jones responded later on Infowars.
Alex Jones relied on his writers and didn't personally verify InfoWars stories on Sandy Hook, producer testifies
Alex Jones relied on his writers to verify false stories about the Sandy Hook shooting, an InfoWars producer testified. "Alex lets the writers do their research," InfoWars producer Daria Karpova told a Texas court. The jury will determine how much money Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents for falsely calling...
Alex Jones' lack of humanity is monstrous. His trial is finally proving it.
There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.
‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with part one of sentencing. The jury making him pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents. The punitive fines, meaning the punishment for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre, coming next. The judge rebuking Jones for lies and rejecting his ask for a mistrial after a bombshell revelation – his lawyer accidentally leaked his cell phone data. MSNBC’s Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on this trial and what the punishment part of this sentencing could mean. Former Federal prosecutor Paul Butler, NBC reporter Ben Collins and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer react to this breaking news.Aug. 4, 2022.
Alex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leaked All Of His Emails, Infowars Finances Are Revealed
Alex Jones, the infamous host of Infowars, has been embroiled in a defamation case after years of claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a false flag operation. Now, in a massive blunder, Jones' lawyer accidentally sent the entire contents of the conspiracy theorist's phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs.
Sandy Hook lawyer: Jan. 6 panel asked for Alex Jones' texts
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the attack said Thursday that the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston told the Texas court where Jones is on trial to determine how much he owes for defaming the parents that the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records. He later said outside of court that he plans to comply with the request. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment Thursday. As Jones testified at the trial on Wednesday, Bankston revealed that the Infowars host’s lead attorney, Andino Reynal, had mistakenly sent him the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.
More Bad News for Alex Jones: The Jan. 6 Committee Now Has His Texts
The Jan. 6 committee is in possession of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ text messages spanning a period of approximately two years, CNN reported on Monday. The trove of Jones’ communications come by way of Mark Bankston, an attorney representing two parents of Sandy Hook victims in their lawsuit against Jones. Or, rather, they come by way of Jones’ own lawyer. In a stunning moment during the InfoWars host’s defamation trial, which resulted in a jury finding that Jones owes $45.2 million in punitive damages for lying about the 2012 school shooting, Bankston informed the court that Jones lawyer sent him his client’s messages, apparently by accident.
