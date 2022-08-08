Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Lakers Star LeBron James & Alex Caruso Among Last Players To Wear Bill Russell’s No. 6
The NBA world recently mourned the loss of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. Following his passing, the NBA decided to retire his No. 6 jersey across the entire NBA, meaning no player will ever wear the number again. Of course, there are many players who are currently in...
Lakers Rumors: ‘First Draft’ Of NBA Schedule Has Christmas Day Game Against Mavericks In Dallas
With about two months before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, the Los Angeles Lakers should soon learn their schedule for the upcoming campaign. Last year, the Lakers had one of the easiest schedules in the first part of 2021-22. Still, they initially balanced around the .500 mark before dropping way below toward the end of the season.
Lakers News: Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships. Joking about the...
Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Approve Of 2022-23 ‘Classic’ Uniforms
The NBA has done a great job in allowing franchises to showcase their team history through the use of ‘Classic Edition’ uniforms every season. While all 30 teams have a home, away and alternate uniform, the teams who decide to put their rich history on display with a hint of a modern look can do so.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Trade Options ‘Beyond The Ones That Have Been Reported’
As the days continue to pass, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the same spot they’ve been in since free agency began. The Lakers, as presently constructed, don’t profile as a title-contending team even with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The organization is aware of their situation as they’ve discussed trades with several teams, but none have come to fruition as Kevin Durant’s trade request looms over any and all negotiations.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers
Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
Lakers Nation Exclusive: ‘LakersAllDayEveryday’ Founder Aron Cohen Talks Anthony Davis, Building Social Following & More
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the most popular sports franchises in the world. Fans of the Lakers range from all across the world, making their love for the team known. None though may love the Lakers more than a person known for his up-to-date coverage of all things Purple and Gold on Instagram. He’s the founder of LakersAllDayEveryday, the biggest Lakers fan page on Instagram followed by former and current Lakers.
