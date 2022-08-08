ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Trade Options ‘Beyond The Ones That Have Been Reported’

As the days continue to pass, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the same spot they’ve been in since free agency began. The Lakers, as presently constructed, don’t profile as a title-contending team even with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The organization is aware of their situation as they’ve discussed trades with several teams, but none have come to fruition as Kevin Durant’s trade request looms over any and all negotiations.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers

Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
Lakers Nation Exclusive: ‘LakersAllDayEveryday’ Founder Aron Cohen Talks Anthony Davis, Building Social Following & More

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the most popular sports franchises in the world. Fans of the Lakers range from all across the world, making their love for the team known. None though may love the Lakers more than a person known for his up-to-date coverage of all things Purple and Gold on Instagram. He’s the founder of LakersAllDayEveryday, the biggest Lakers fan page on Instagram followed by former and current Lakers.
