San Antonio, TX

Comments / 16

Felix
4d ago

This training will happen more and more as our communist government trains against the U.S. citizens.

Reply
7
Bob Dole
4d ago

Doesn't the Army have huge bases where they could conduct these kinds of exercises?

Reply(1)
6
 

San Antonio Current

Ted Cruz, Military Exercises: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

When we compile our weekly roundup of most-read news stories, we sometimes get an inkling that a certain item will strike enough of a chord with the public to end up on top. This week, we correctly predicted exactly what story would be: a yarn about the former head of the Republican National Committee urging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to "Just sit the hell down, please" after his over-the-top speechifying at the CPAC conference.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

