Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
napervillelocal.com
Student from Naperville Selected for Television Academy Internship
Alexandra Siambekos of Naperville, Illinois, has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship program. She is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week, paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
ciceroindependiente.com
Berwyn Residents’ Advocacy Leads to Firing of City of Employee Over Racist Comments But Some Say Further Action Needed
Last week, a crowd of Berwyn residents packed the City Council meeting to express their frustration and outrage over the handling of a city employee’s racist comments against a contractor. Their advocacy led to the quiet firing of a city employee but many say more is needed. Back in...
napervillelocal.com
Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs
Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
fox32chicago.com
Rescued Beagles arrive in South Elgin — how to adopt one
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. - A Beagle brigade arrived in South Elgin Monday night. The dogs were part of 4,000 that were rescued from Envigo — a breeding and research facility in Virginia. One-hundred Beagles were welcomed by foster families with Anderson Humane. They'll be available for adoption in the...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: How Long Can You Test Positive, Omicron Vaccines
What happens if you continue testing positive well after your isolation period has ended?. Questions continue over COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines as the BA.5 variant leads to some confusion. Meanwhile, there's some big news on the horizon for potential vaccination against the omicron strain. Here's what you need to...
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects updates to be made soon. "I believe...
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
bhhschicago.com
742 E Downer Place
This home is located on the East side of Aurora! This ranch is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. 4 MINUTE DRIVE FROM CASINO AND DOWNTOWN AURORA, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO FOX VALLEY MALL, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO AURORA OUTLET MALL, SECTION 8 FRIENDLY. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 580 minimum credit score. $75 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PET BREED/WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS.
