Naperville, IL

Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In

With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Student from Naperville Selected for Television Academy Internship

Alexandra Siambekos of Naperville, Illinois, has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship program. She is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week, paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs

Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Rescued Beagles arrive in South Elgin — how to adopt one

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. - A Beagle brigade arrived in South Elgin Monday night. The dogs were part of 4,000 that were rescued from Envigo — a breeding and research facility in Virginia. One-hundred Beagles were welcomed by foster families with Anderson Humane. They'll be available for adoption in the...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released

Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
FRANKFORT, IL
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life

It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WINNETKA, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

742 E Downer Place

This home is located on the East side of Aurora! This ranch is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. 4 MINUTE DRIVE FROM CASINO AND DOWNTOWN AURORA, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO FOX VALLEY MALL, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO AURORA OUTLET MALL, SECTION 8 FRIENDLY. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 580 minimum credit score. $75 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PET BREED/WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS.
AURORA, IL

