I am not a fan of hot weather. Growing up in this state, I have become accustomed to having more cool/cold days in a year, than hot ones. For me, the hottest months of summer are always the most miserable. I always say, "If you are cold, you can always throw on another layer of clothing. But, if you are hot, you can only take so much off before it becomes illegal." Which explains why, on hot sunny days, you will find me hiding in my house. Usually in my underwear, hovering over a fan. Thanks to modern technology, humans are allowed to escape the heat and enjoy air conditioning.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO