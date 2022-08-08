Read full article on original website
A Montana Farmer Shares Video of Insane Amount of Grasshoppers
Everyone has their deep seeded phobias. Some have a fear of spiders or a fear of heights. Some have weird phobias like a fear of the color blue or fear of small cars. I just so happen to have an odd fear that goes back to my early childhood. I am not ashamed to admit that I am afraid of grasshoppers.
Montana Summers: How Do Bears Cool Off On A Hot Day?
I am not a fan of hot weather. Growing up in this state, I have become accustomed to having more cool/cold days in a year, than hot ones. For me, the hottest months of summer are always the most miserable. I always say, "If you are cold, you can always throw on another layer of clothing. But, if you are hot, you can only take so much off before it becomes illegal." Which explains why, on hot sunny days, you will find me hiding in my house. Usually in my underwear, hovering over a fan. Thanks to modern technology, humans are allowed to escape the heat and enjoy air conditioning.
Strange Things You May Hear While Floating a Montana River
The summer heat has got many Montana flocking to the area rivers to cool off. As water temperatures increase and water levels drop, a good old fashioned float on a tube is a popular Montana pastime. If you are not familiar with a classic Montana river float, they don't always...
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
What is Montana’s Most Embarrassing and Bizarre Google Search?
I have been noticing lately that I Google some pretty embarrassing things. I know I am not alone too. I just can't stand it, when I start typing into the Google search bar, and it tries to predict what I'm searching by bringing up past searches. Most of my embarrassing ones are searching for definitions or spelling of words I know a grown-ass man should know how to spell.
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened
While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
Find Current Fire Conditions for Montana Using This “Live With Fire” Link
The romantic part of living in Montana is living with nature. Part of nature is wildfire. That’s not what you had in mind? We can prevent most human started blazes if we try. The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation hosts the handy Living with Fire webpage. As a Montanan, this is a starting point for you to get quick information about current fire conditions. It is interactive with many features and it updates regularly.
Travel Planning Help for Visitors to Montana During Wildfire Season
As many of our locals understand, you notice quite a variety of state license plates on the roads around Big Sky Country. Montana is a popular destination and given the number of television shows and movies featuring aspects of our state it only seems natural that its intrigue and popularity will continue to grow. So if you're coming to Montana this summer (i.e. wildfire season) you'll want to stay informed.
Western Montana Fair: How to Beat the Odds on the Carnival Midway
Every year I try at least once to win a stuffed animal the size of a VW Bug. Every year I FAIL! Just like a casino, we know that the odds are in favor of the house. On the midway carnival games, the odds are nearly impossible to beat. But, with a little knowledge of how the games work, you might be able to pull off the BIG WIN this year at the Western Montana Fair.
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
Montana’s Drunk Tweets May Just Be the Absolute Best Ever
One can only assume drunken tweets will follow a long night of debauchery. Trust me, in my college days, I was there. So, I can say from experience that Montana's got some of the funniest and most amazing drunk tweets in the country. We like to have fun here in Big Sky Country, and I think these tweets sum up our enjoyment really well.
New To Missoula? Join These Facebook Groups
In 2021, far more people moved to Montana than out of it (thanks for the assist, research team!) Thanks to never running out of stuff to look at or do, Billings and Missoula continue to see about a 4:1 ratio of inbound moves versus people moving away. That trend seems to be continuing in 2022.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
MSU Billings Campus on Lockdown for ‘Potential Gunman’, BPD Respond
An emergency notification was posted on the Montana State University Billings Facebook page just before 11 am MDT on Tuesday (8/9) warning those on campus to lock their buildings due to a possible threat. According to the post, MSU Billings "received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus,"...
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.
