Power 95.9

5 Awesome Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

The new women's basketball league, "Downtown Live", and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Women's Basketball League. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Live Music this Weekend in Texarkana – August 12 & 13

It won’t be long before cooler temperatures roll in, but the heat won’t stop these shows. There’s the Watermelon Festival in Hope this weekend, MMA, a huge car show, and lots of live music. Get details on the HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL. Get details on the DAVID BRIGGS...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Congratulations To Our Latest Ticket Winners

We want to congratulate the latest winners on Power 95-9. What did they win? Well, Samantha Staggs, and Jerry Garrett both won a pair of tickets to the Hope Watermelon Festival to see the one and only Uncle Kracker. The concert is Saturday night. The concert will be on Saturday,...
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September

Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis

Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help

"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Power 95.9

Texarkana Texas Farmers Market Salsa Competition Saturday

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

