Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Awesome Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
The new women's basketball league, "Downtown Live", and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Women's Basketball League. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
texarkanafyi.com
Live Music this Weekend in Texarkana – August 12 & 13
It won’t be long before cooler temperatures roll in, but the heat won’t stop these shows. There’s the Watermelon Festival in Hope this weekend, MMA, a huge car show, and lots of live music. Get details on the HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL. Get details on the DAVID BRIGGS...
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Congratulations To Our Latest Ticket Winners
We want to congratulate the latest winners on Power 95-9. What did they win? Well, Samantha Staggs, and Jerry Garrett both won a pair of tickets to the Hope Watermelon Festival to see the one and only Uncle Kracker. The concert is Saturday night. The concert will be on Saturday,...
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Free Outdoor Movie Night For The Whole Family Saturday August 20
It's that time again, a free outdoor movie night for the whole family. The next movie night is coming on Saturday, August 20. It's going to be a great movie too. It's a movie that everyone of all ages will enjoy. The August Outdoor Movie Night will be the 2019...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6
The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis
Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
Texarkana Help Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day August 21
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, by encouraging them to stay active and strong in our Texarkana community and surrounding areas. “One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
‘Lil Skinny’ And ‘PHED’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
"PHED: and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Hopkins...
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Texarkana Texas Farmers Market Salsa Competition Saturday
The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
Free Backpacks? It’s The ‘Back to School Backpack Giveaway’ August 12
As parents secretly look forward to the kids returning to school the amount of money spent on student school supplies is crazy. Oh, the stress of it all. That's why it's great to see that there will be a Back to School Backpack Giveaway coming on Saturday, August 12 in Texarkana.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0