Read full article on original website
Related
KLFY.com
Open house planned for prospective members of the Lafayette Civil Air Patrol
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Civil Air Patrol is holding an open house in September for prospective members. According to SM Ryan Coffey with the Civil Air Patrol, the Lafayette Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol is having an open house for new members interested in joining on September 12th at 6 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer force of youth and adults that serve the community through aerospace education, emergency services, and a youth cadet program. Civil Air Patrol is a leading aviation provider, with the largest fleet of Cessna aircraft in the country, available for search and rescue as well as disaster services across the nation and in our local community.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
KLFY.com
What’s on the ballot for St. Landry Parish in the Nov. 8, 2022, primary election?
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Nov. 8, 2022, primary election will feature a number of mayoral, police chief and council races across 10 St. Landry Parish towns and cities. All information provided in this post comes from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. This post will be updated...
Cypress Bayou schedules job fair
The event will be held Wednesday August 17 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas
November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
LCG launched an infrastructure boom; Josh Guillory and his wife launched an equipment company
Side Hustle: This is the first in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. In July 2021, Mayor-President Josh Guillory rolled out a big spending plan with his upcoming budget. Flush with $86 million in federal coronavirus relief and record local tax revenues, he proposed a massive capital plan that would churn millions of cubic yards of dirt, combining a historic influx of federal, state and local cash.
Opelousas residents express concern of drainage issues
Residents of Opelousas have been dealing with draining issues during the days of heavy rain.
Lafayette's main post office offers new positions for hire
The main Post Office on Moss is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.
Town of Melville owes more than $300,000 in debt
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers
Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
KLFY.com
Street closures happening around Ochsner Lafayette General
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Beginning Thursday, August 11, the circle drive at the main entrance of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center will close to vehicle traffic for the removal of construction equipment. According to hospital administrators, the drive will remain closed until Sunday, August 14 and access to the hospital’s...
theadvocate.com
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
KLFY.com
Delcambre Shrimp Festival to begin August 17
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.
Ville Platte police chief barred from running for re-election over residency issues
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
Comments / 1