KLFY.com

Open house planned for prospective members of the Lafayette Civil Air Patrol

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Civil Air Patrol is holding an open house in September for prospective members. According to SM Ryan Coffey with the Civil Air Patrol, the Lafayette Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol is having an open house for new members interested in joining on September 12th at 6 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer force of youth and adults that serve the community through aerospace education, emergency services, and a youth cadet program. Civil Air Patrol is a leading aviation provider, with the largest fleet of Cessna aircraft in the country, available for search and rescue as well as disaster services across the nation and in our local community.
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas

November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
SCOTT, LA
The Current Media

LCG launched an infrastructure boom; Josh Guillory and his wife launched an equipment company

Side Hustle: This is the first in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. In July 2021, Mayor-President Josh Guillory rolled out a big spending plan with his upcoming budget. Flush with $86 million in federal coronavirus relief and record local tax revenues, he proposed a massive capital plan that would churn millions of cubic yards of dirt, combining a historic influx of federal, state and local cash.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Street closures happening around Ochsner Lafayette General

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Beginning Thursday, August 11, the circle drive at the main entrance of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center will close to vehicle traffic for the removal of construction equipment. According to hospital administrators, the drive will remain closed until Sunday, August 14 and access to the hospital’s...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette

A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Delcambre Shrimp Festival to begin August 17

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.
DELCAMBRE, LA

