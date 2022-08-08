Read full article on original website
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
Free Outdoor Movie Night For The Whole Family Saturday August 20
It's that time again, a free outdoor movie night for the whole family. The next movie night is coming on Saturday, August 20. It's going to be a great movie too. It's a movie that everyone of all ages will enjoy. The August Outdoor Movie Night will be the 2019...
TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6
The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
Texarkana Help Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day August 21
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, by encouraging them to stay active and strong in our Texarkana community and surrounding areas. “One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said...
Here Are 5 Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Tax-Free weekends, some homemade salsas, and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Tax-Free Weekend. It is tax-free weekend in Arkansas and Texas as we get ready to go back to school in the Texarkana area. Check out the stories for everything you can get tax-free this weekend.
‘Lil Skinny’ And ‘PHED’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
"PHED: and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Hopkins...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
Interviews Require Skills, Are You Ready For Your Career Moves?
The Texarkana Recreation Center has teamed up with the Educational Opportunity Center at Texarkana College to give you a chance to build your skills at interviewing, the better interviewee you are the better the chances of nailing that job you have always wanted. When?. The series is called "Career Moves"...
Free Backpacks? It’s The ‘Back to School Backpack Giveaway’ August 12
As parents secretly look forward to the kids returning to school the amount of money spent on student school supplies is crazy. Oh, the stress of it all. That's why it's great to see that there will be a Back to School Backpack Giveaway coming on Saturday, August 12 in Texarkana.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Get This 50% Savings At Seize The Deal – Rocking A Western Store & Boutique
It's Back to School season and if you are shopping for your kids or yourself then be sure to grab this deal at Seize The Deal. It's the best and latest in western and boutique clothing for the whole family at Rocking A Western Store & Boutique. You'll see a...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
Enroll in New Cybersecurity and IT Technician Programs This Fall at UAHT
There is so much cyber crime nowadays, so much that because of the crime, a new profession has popped up. Cybersecurity and most companies have this department along with other IT technical positions. That's why the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering this new Certificate of Proficiency (CP) in Cybersecurity and a new CP in IT Technician. It all begins in the Fall.
The Outdoor Burn Ban Still In Effect For Bowie Co? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Yes, we have had measurable rain the last few days, but also... yes, Bowie and Cass Counties are still under a burn ban. Someone in the report below got in trouble this week for burning outside in Bowie County. Don't do it. There are 254 counties in the great state of Texas, only 30 of those are not currently under a burn ban, and none of those are even close to us. See the chart below. Also, we have the latest rundown of crime in Bowie County from the past week, prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
The Search Is On For A Texarkana Armed Robbery Suspect
Texarkana Texas Police are busy searching for an armed robber in the Highland Park area of town after pulling off three armed robberies in the last couple of weeks. A report has been posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Department's Facebook Page that tells us that over the last week, three robberies have been committed against individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe that all three crimes have been committed by the same man.
