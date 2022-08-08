Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'
For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
Packers: Aaron Rodgers could be wrong about preseason take for one reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see the value in playing a few preseason snaps, but that’s what led to criticism last season. Veteran status in the NFL often secures certain privileges such as “vet days off“, when many elder statesman of the league take an understandable break.
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Star Practicing At Different Position Ahead Of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive holster of offensive weapons. However, the running back room, including the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, is a bit crowded. Pollard, as a result, is practicing at a new position. According to a report, Pollard is spending a good amount of time...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers could be forced to start the season without a pair of key players, both of whom have been sidelined by injury throughout training camp. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have both missed all 12 of Green Bay’s training camp practices, and GM Brian Gutekunst has not put a timetable […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks
The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler
Earlier this week, the New York Jets learned that Mekhi Becton will miss a second-straight season with a serious knee injury. Luckily, help is now on the way. The Jets are reportedly signing five-time Pro Bowler and veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. He'll immediately replace Becton at right tackle and be protecting Zach Wilson's throwing side this upcoming season.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Name Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game
There's three guys competing to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One player in particular appears to have an edge: the veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers announced this Thursday morning that Trubisky has beat out Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. He'll get the start when Pittsburgh begins the preseason this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins pressed about relationship with Mike Zimmer
Kirk Cousins thinks rumors about his relationship with former Minnesota Vikings head coach have been "misreported" and "very overblown." Joining KFAN-FM 100.3's Dan Barreiro following training camp practice on Wednesday, Cousins was asked about recent comments from former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who said: "Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins."
AthlonSports.com
Mac Jones Won't Play, Giants Listed as Betting Favorites in Preseason Opener
The NFL preseason got underway last week with the Hall of Fame Game, though the official “Week 1” of the three-week ramp-up period begins tonight at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots host the Giants. In typical preseason fashion, ESPN reports that Mac Jones and most of New England’s...
AthlonSports.com
Veteran NFL Running Back Announces Retirement At 30
This Thursday morning, a longtime New England Patriots running back announced his retirement. That player is 30-year-old James White. White said goodbye to the NFL in a statement this morning. He spent his entire eight-year career in New England. He finishes with 3,278 yards receiving, 1,278 yards rushing and 36 career touchdowns.
AthlonSports.com
Ron Rivera Announces Quarterback Plan For Commanders' Preseason Opener
Ron Rivera has made a decision on a quarterback plan for the Washington Commanders' preseason opener this week. Carson Wentz, as expected, will be the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was acquired by the Commanders this offseason, won't play the whole game, though. The former North Dakota State star will...
Broncos owners make first hire, name Damani Leech team president
The Denver Broncos’ new ownership group wasted no time making changes in the team’s front office. Denver has hired Damani Leech as the new team president, Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner announced Thursday. He will report to Penner, who released the following statement:. “As we sought to identify a...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks Running Back To Miss Preseason Opener With An Injury
The Seattle Seahawks offense won't be at full strength in the team's preseason opener this weekend. Starting running back Rashaad Penny is out with an injury. Penny, who's expected to win the team's starting running back gig for the 2022 season, is dealing with groin "tightness" It's unlikely he's out long, but the Seahawks are taking caution here.
AthlonSports.com
Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1
One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
AthlonSports.com
Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player
The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
AthlonSports.com
Browns To Reportedly 'Consider' Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo Under 1 Condition
The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Jimmy Garoppolo ever since the San Francisco 49ers made it clear they're entering the Trey Lance era. However, trade talk has remained relatively quiet - until now. Per a report, the Cleveland Browns will "consider" trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, but only under one...
