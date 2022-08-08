Tyler Cameron, girlfriend Paige Lorenze break up 3 weeks after going public

The rose already wilted.

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, have broken up just three weeks after going public with their romance.

“We actually had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t good for us,” Cameron, 29, announced on E!’s “Daily Pop” Monday.

“So, we’re back to not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. But we both have tons of respect and love for each other,” he added.

Lorenze, 24, echoes that the relationship ended on good terms in a statement to Page Six.

“Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us,” she shares. “I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment.

“I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what’s to come!”

Page Six broke the news on July 8 that the models were “newly dating” after being spotted together at the Surf Lodge in Montauk over Fourth of July weekend.

“They’re spending time together whenever they can,” a source said at the time. “It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Cameron and Lorenze confirmed our report on July 17 when they were photographed kissing while walking around New York City.

The now-former couple then made their relationship Instagram-official on July 31 when the social media influencer documented their “date cruise” in her native Massachusetts.

Cameron previously dated “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown , Gigi Hadid and model Camila Kendra .

Lorenze, meanwhile, was previously linked to Armie Hammer and country singer Morgan Wallen, the latter of whom she dumped shortly after Page Six confirmed their relationship .